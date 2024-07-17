Kicks

The 10 Best Cleats of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Ranking the top ten cleats worn during the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Pat Benson

Elly De La Cruz wore custom Air Jordan cleats.
Elly De La Cruz wore custom Air Jordan cleats. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
It goes without saying that MLB has the best All-Star game compared to every other major sport. But does baseball also have the best footwear? Usually, we would say no, but all the sneaker brands brought the heat to Arlington, Texas.

The American League beat the National League 5-3 on Tuesday night, and there were plenty of highlights. Best of all, there were lots of memorable cleats worn during the Midsummer Classic.

Below is Sports Illustrated's list of the ten best cleats worn during the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

10. Custom Air Jordan 1 High

Jarren Duran wins with the MLB All-Star Game MVP.
Jarren Duran wore custom Air Jordan 1 cleats. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.
Cleat: Custom Air Jordan 1 High.
Why We Love It: Duran won the All-Star Game MVP award and looked the part in custom gold Air Jordan cleats. Fans can shop for retro Air Jordan sneakers on the Nike website.

9. Under Armour Yard

Gunnar Henderson throws the ball during the 2024 MLB All-Star game.
Gunnar Henderson wore Under Armour in the 2024 MLB All-Star game. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Cleat: The Under Armour Yard.
Why We Love It: Part of Under Armour's 'Western Luxe' collection for the All-Star Game, Henderson's cleats popped in powder blue. Fans can check out the brand's baseball collection on the UA website.

8. Custom Air Jordan 1

Jurickson Profar's blue and red Air Jordan cleats.
Jurickson Profar's custom Air Jordan cleats. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.
Cleat: Custom Air Jordan 1 mid.
Why We Love It: Profar laced up two pairs of custom Air Jordan 1 cleats during the All-Star Game. Both were exquisite.

7. Nike Griffey 2

Robert Suarez pitches in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Robert Suarez wore Nike in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Player: San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez.
Cleat: The Nike Griffey 2.
Why We Love It: Suarez paid tribute to baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. by wearing his retro cleats. Fans can shop Griffey's collection on the Nike website.

6. adidas Adizero Impact+

Emmanuel Clase celebrates after the 2024 MLB All-Star game.
Emmanuel Clase wore adidas in the 2024 MLB All-Star game. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase.
Cleat: The adidas Adizero Impact+.
Why We Love It: Part of the adidas Adizero "Warp Speed" collection, Clase's kicks looked clutch in the later innings.

5. adidas Adizero Electric+

Trea Turner makes a catch in the 2024 MLB All-Star game.
Trea Turner wore adidas in the 2024 MLB All-Star game. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Cleat: The adidas Adizero Electric+.
Why We Love It: The new lightweight model from adidas is built for speedy players like Turner. Fans can shop the "Warp Speed" collection on the adidas website.

4. Under Armour Harper 9

Bryce Harper hits the ball during the 2024 MLB All-Star game.
Bryce Harper wore Under Armour in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.
Cleat: The Under Armour Harper 9.
Why We Love It: Harper wore the 'Western Luxe' colorway of his ninth Under Armour cleat. The attention to detail was incredibly executed. Fans can shop Harper's gear on the UA website.

3. Air Jordan 1

Elly De La Cruz's pink Air Jordan cleats.
Elly De La Cruz wore custom Air Jordan cleats. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
Cleat: Custom Air Jordan 1 cleats.
Why We Love It: De La Cruz didn't have to go so hard, but he did. The Reds shortstop rocked custom Air Jordans in a Louis Vuitton colorway. Unfortunately for the rest of us, these kicks are not hitting shelves anytime soon.

2. Air Jordan 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. catches the ball in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore Air Jordans in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cleat: The Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement' colorway.
Why We Love It: All of the Jordan Brand athletes wore the Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement' colorway. Athletes can buy the cleats right now on the Nike website.

1. New Balance Ohtani 1

Shohei Ohtani hits a home run in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Shohei Ohtani wore New Balance in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Cleat: The New Balance Ohtani 1.
Why We Love It: New Balance recently launched Ohtani's first signature sneaker. The model comes in cleat and trainer versions to fit every fan's needs. Online shoppers can check out Ohtani's collection on the New Balance website.

