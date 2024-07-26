Clayton Kershaw Wore Custom Skechers Cleats in Season Debut
It was not the smoothest of returns for Clayton Kershaw, but it was a solid start to the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Kershaw went four innings after missing eight months due to injury. Even better, the Dodgers beat their rival San Francisco Giants 6-4.
The 36-year-old even laced up a pair of special custom cleats for his return to the mound. Earlier in the day, the Kershaw family shared a special moment with the world.
The future Hall-of-Famer unboxed a pair of custom Skechers cleats that featured designs drawn by his children on the heels. Their vision was carried out by the customization artists Stadium Custom Kicks.
Skechers has made giant gains in the performance footwear world over the past few years. The Los Angeles-based brand has signed top athletes in MLB, NBA, and other professional sports leagues.
It could be argued that Kershaw helped give Skechers a foothold in professional sports. After starting his career with Under Armour, Kershaw grew tired of the brand. Under Armour's new cleats were not getting it done for Kershaw, and he wanted something more comfortable.
Kershaw said the Skechers cleats "felt amazing" when recounting the story on teammate Mookie Betts' podcast. Skechers has caught on around MLB with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wade Miley signing with the brand.
Skechers will be represented by athletes (and Snoop Dogg) in the 2024 Summer Olympics and shows no signs of slowing down. Athletes and fans can check out the brand's performance footwear on the Skechers website.
With their veteran pitcher back on the mound, the Dodgers are ready to hit the second half of the season strong.
