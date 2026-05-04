USGA Gives Update on Tiger Woods’s Status

The U.S. Open is still over a month away and the U.S. Senior Open isn’t until July, but USGA CEO Mike Whan doesn’t expect Tiger Woods to tee it up at either event.

“I’d be super surprised,” Whan told Sports Illustrated when asked if he thought Woods would play at Shinnecock this year. “It would be wonderful for the event, and if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him.

“Obviously what he’s going through is much bigger than golf. He’s proven before that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be great at it. I’m sure he has a lot of years to play USGA championships. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship. If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now.”

Woods entered an inpatient treatment facility in April after he was involved in a two-vehicle car on March 27. He was charged with a DUI after he refused to take a urine test. Woods passed a breathalyzer test and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Just hours before Woods was involved in the car accident in Florida, the USGA confirmed he had registered for the 2026 U.S. Senior Open. This was viewed, just a few weeks before the Masters, as another sign Woods was close to returning to competitive play.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., is being played June 15-21. The U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, is July 2-5.

Woods missed the cut by two strokes at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock and was 17th at the 2004 U.S. Open there. He withdrew from the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock with a wrist injury. If he were to play this year he would need a special exemption as he is not eligible; Woods received an exemption in 2024 for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where he missed the cut.

This was the first year Woods was eligible to play in the U.S. Senior Open after he turned 50 this past December. While he did register to play in the championship, he hadn’t confirmed he would compete in it.

“Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility, but will not make a decision about playing until a later date,” a USGA spokesperson told SI in March.

Woods hasn’t played competitively since the 2023 British Open at Royal Troon. He announced he underwent back surgery this past October after previously announcing he tore his Achilles in March 2025. He did play in one TGL match in March, again creating speculation he could return to the course soon.

Following the car accident in March, Woods released a statement stating, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I’ve committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

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