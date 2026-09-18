Sophie Cunningham Wants You to Step Into Groov

Sophie Cunningham has earned a reputation for her toughness on the court and authenticity off the hardwood. In the business world, Groov Founder & CEO Dan Cataldi sees her as a Rick Rubin-like figure due to her intuitive nature and attentive approach.

The Indiana Fever guard is offering more than her endorsement of Groov; she has become an owner of the company. Groov is a footwear personalization company that scans a foot with an iPhone, maps 30,000+ data points, and builds a fully custom insole in approximately one week.

Cunningham's deal includes an equity stake in the company itself. Her vision for the company includes outfitting everyone from WNBA players to farmers to nurses with Groov insoles.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Cunningham and Cataldi about the new partnership. Cunningham also opened up about her rapid rise in the footwear industry.

Sophie Cunningham for Groov. | Groov

What made Sophie the right partner on this big move for the company?

Groov's brand doesn't exist for its own sake. It exists to elevate and celebrate the unique humans Groov supports as they do their own unique human things on this earth. At our core, we reject the footwear industry's insistence that people be reduced to simple sizes.

We're built on embracing our unique selves, so it was always clear that our brand wouldn't be a prescriptive one; it would emerge from the individuals who embrace it. Groov doesn't exist to tell people who to be; it exists to meet them wherever they land. Sophie embodies the sort of singular, multifaceted, impossible-to-put-in-a-box person that Groov exists for. Unabashed, unstoppable, iconic.

That's also what has made her such a great partner. Sophie has a remarkably clear sense of who she is, what she likes, and what feels true to her. When you work with someone who brings that much personality to the table, the goal isn't to manufacture a version of Sophie that fits Groov. It's to listen closely enough and build thoughtfully enough that what we create actually feels like her.

That's what I'm most excited about: getting to celebrate Sophie as Sophie, every step of the way. We're talking kicks on the court, pumps in the tunnel…even cowboy boots if we're feelin' a little country with it.

What kind of collaborative partner is Sophie?

Dan: Y'all get to watch her on the court a couple of times a week and see what kind of teammate she is. I think it's clear to anyone who's watched the Indiana Fever play: the sort of dependable, collaborative, present teammate that Sophie is.

Groov is more focused on creating than on competing. Working with someone who has such ownership of her own taste, her own perspective. It reminds me of how I hear people talk about, you know, working with Rick Rubin on music. He might not be playing the instruments, but he knows what he likes.

Sophie Cunningham for Groov. | Groov

What made you want to invest in Groov?

Sophie: Yeah, so I'm a very authentic person. I'm just gonna keep it real. I was not an insoles girl. Like, I tried it in high school. I tried it in college. It gave me blisters, and I just didn't like it. Plus, switching them out in different shoes every day is way too much. And then I really did try Groov and told my agent, Addison, how much I liked them.

But these have just been fabulous, and I really will say I do like these, not only because athletes can wear them, and hopefully we can get the whole W in them someday. That's the plan. But also, like, I want my family and friends to be in them.

My family, they farm; they do construction; my sister does medical sales. So, there are just so many different types of industries, and why I really, truly like Groov insoles is because I've tried different ones; they're only made for basketball shoes.

And honestly, they hurt my feet. But these are made for absolutely everybody. I want to bring people along with me and help other people feel good. And I think these insoles with Groov are the absolute best. And so that's why I really wanted to partner with them. Once I tried their product, I was a fan.

What is your vision for the future of the company?

Sophie: It's kind of limitless or unlimited; you could really do anything you want with it. I think definitely sports, because that's kind of my realm. Like, I think that is huge. I also think that the more that you can get them in construction workers and farmers and people who just have everyday jobs, like nurses, dentists, hairdressers, like people who are on their feet 24/7.

Like, I am involved with all these types of people. And so the more that I can get them in, I just think people are gonna be super comfortable.

Sophie Cunningham for Groov. | Groov

Have you noticed a big difference with your Groov insoles?

Sophie: I'm not even gonna lie to you. Like, these were people whose sole job is to come in there and scan someone's foot and make them strictly for high-level athletes. And for some reason, my feet just didn't like them. Like, truly, I got big blisters.

They were too bulky in my shoe, and so once I tried these, they were actually really good. But honestly, they're just easy to put in and take out. With Groov, you just feel better. You feel bouncier; you don't have to worry about whether your shoe's broken in, because your insoles fit your feet perfectly.

Can you drop any hints about your marketing plans for Groov?

Sophie: I mean, am I allowed to say? I think that's probably more of a Dan question.

Dan: Sophie has a lot of fans, a lot of people who admire her. She loves her fans and, from what I’ve seen, is remarkably authentic in how she connects with them.Groov is excited to be a part of that, and there’s something very, very special in the works. Everyone involved can’t wait to announce the details, and you can go to groov.me/sophie to ensure you’re the first to find out when we do.

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Switching gears, how cool was it to see your adidas shoes sell out on release day?

Sophie: I'm thankful. I'm really grateful for the platform that I'm on. I'm grateful for the people who support me. And I really didn't know how I was gonna go. I thought that maybe some would sell, but there'd still be some lingering and whatnot, but the fact that they sold out quite quickly, especially the first time, really did anything with me.

I think it kind of set the tone for maybe my future and how marketable I am and maybe what I can get into because when I do something, I really do try to make it fun. I try to include as many people as I can. They may be leaned a little bit more feminine, but a lot of guys liked them too. And so I was like, say less.

And I think adidas is gonna maybe be dropping another shoe coming up here in a little bit. It's gonna take a little bit; those processes take a while, but it's in the works now. So for my very first colorway to sell out in that time limit was pretty cool.

Can you drop any hints about your future player-exclusive colorways?

Sophie: Well, honestly, I don't know. It's in the process. I'm trying to figure out what kind of colorway I want to go with and what type of vibe I want to go with. They do have the shoe already set for me. It's kind of one that they want to promote coming out, and it's an awesome shoe. It's very comfortable. I've already tried it. But I don't know what colorway I'm going to do yet.

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

What shoes are you wearing casually off the court this summer?

Sophie: I do, I truly do. But it could be a type of heel, a slide, a Birkenstock; it could be any type of sandal issue. And so it really does range. This is what I'm wearing right now (puts adidas slide on table).

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Sophie: Oh, I'm wearing my PEs, for sure.