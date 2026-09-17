Sparks vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Sept. 17

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have put themselves in a great spot to finish with a top-six seed in the WNBA this season, as they won four games in a row prior to the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup break.

Now, Dallas returns to action on Thursday night at home against the Los Angeles Sparks, who traded away Kelsey Plum at the deadline, signaling yet another rebuild of the roster. L.A. did win back-to-back games before the break, but it is 10 games under .500 overall and just 3-7 in its last 10.

These teams last played on July 19 with the Wings pulling out an eight-point win (90-82) at home. Dallas also won by eight points on the road in the first meeting between these teams back in June. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have Bueckers and Co. as 7.5-point favorites in Dallas on Sept. 16.

The Wings close out the regular season with some easy matchup, taking on four non-playoff teams in L.A., Phoenix (twice) and Seattle. A 4-0 stretch could vault Dallas out of the No. 8 spot in the league, especially since New York and Washington have to play games against teams that have clinched postseason spots.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the final regular-season clash between these Western Conference squads on Thursday night.

Sparks vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +8.5 (-108)

Wings -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: +275

Wings: -345

Total

177.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sparks vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept.17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, KFAA-TV, Spectrum Sports Network

Sparks record: 15-25

Wings record: 24-16

Sparks vs. Wings Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

None to report

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith -- out

Sparks vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rae Burrell OVER 14.5 Points (-118)

Sparks guard Rae Burrell has taken on a major role this season with Rickea Jackson traded to Chicago and Kelsey Plum missing a ton of time with injury before she was traded to Phoenix.

Burrell is having a career year, averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range. The 26-year-old was on fire before the FIBA World Cup break, scoring 15 or more points in eight of her last 10 games.

Dallas has held Burrell under this number in both of her games agaisnt it, but she's averaging 16.9 points per game since July 1 (21 games) while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. I can't pass her up at this number on Thursday night.

Sparks vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Can Dallas stay hot out of the FIBA World Cup break?

The Wings have a plus-22.8 net rating during their four-game winning streak, and they’re a significantly better team at home in the 2026 season, going 14-6 straight up.

When favored at home, Dallas is an impressive 7-5 against the spread with an average margin of victory of plus-13.6 points per game.

Los Angeles has not been able to hang with the Wings this season, losing by eight points in both meetings, and the Sparks aren’t nearly as dangerous on offense now that Plum is in Phoenix.

L.A. has the 11th-best net rating in the WNBA this season, though it has covered the spread in nine of 14 games on the road.

Still, I’m going to trust Dallas in this spot since it needs every win it can get to climb out of the No. 8 spot before the playoffs.

Pick: Wings -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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