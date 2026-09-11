Our 10 Favorite Basketball Shoes Under $100

We are entering the best time of the sports calendar, and it is already prime time to buy basketball shoes. The production cycle for most signature shoes ends in early fall, with new models launching in time for the start of the WNBA Playoffs and NBA Tip-Off.

That means many NBA and WNBA superstars' signature sneakers are marked down to make room for this season's new model. Below are our ten favorite basketball shoes under $100 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike A'One

The Nike A'One "Dog Mom" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'One "Dog Mom" retails for $115 but is marked down to $42 (63% off) at DSG. A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe features a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for impact protection. Meanwhile, the midfoot band and extended heel offer excellent lockdown for one of the game's most dominant defenders.

Nike Book 2

The Nike Book 2 "The Phoenix" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "The Phoenix" retails for $155 but is marked down to $76 (51% off) at DSG. Devin Booker's second signature sneaker combines a forefoot Nike Zoom Air unit with the Cushlon 3.0 foam for a smooth ride.

adidas Harden Vol 10

The adidas Harden "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Harden Vol 10 "All-Star" retails for $160 but is marked down to $76 (53% off) at DSG. James Harden's 10th signature sneaker continues to push the envelope of performance and style. The hooper-approved BOOST technology is back with a durable rubber outsole.

adidas Dame x

The adidas Dame X "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Dame X "All-Star" retails for $90 but is marked down to $42 (47% off) at DSG. Damian Lillard's 10th signature shoe offers performance technology suitable for NBA courts at a budget-friendly price.

PUMA MB.05

The PUMA MB.05 "Metallic" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB. 05 "Metallic" retails for $115 but is marked down to $42 (55% off) at DSG. LaMelo Ball's fifth signature sneaker contains NITROFOAM for superior responsiveness and cushioning. Ball's personality shines through in all of the design details.

Nike Giannis Freak 7

The Nike Giannis Freak 7. | Nike

The Nike Giannis Freak 7 for $115 but is marked down to $66 (43% off) at DSG. Giannis Antetokounmpo's seventh signature sneaker features Cushlon 3.0 foam and a design meant for Euro-stepping past defenders.

Jordan Tatum 4

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Smooth Soul" colorway. | Nike

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Smooth Soul" retails for $130 but is marked down to $93 (28% off) at DSG. Jayson Tatum's fourth signature shoe features Air Zoom cushioning and a TPU shank plate for a springy ride on the hardwood.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #7

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway had a retail price of $120, but is marked down to $52 (57% off) at DSG. Donovan Mitchell's seventh signature shoe features a super-lightweight Lightstrike Pro midsole for quick guard play.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. | Foot Locker

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" retails for $130 but is marked down to $97 (25% off) at DSG. Anthony Edwards' second signature shoe combines BOOST and ultra-lightweight Lightstrike cushioning.

Nike KD18

The Nike KD18 "Wanda" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD18 "Wanda" retails for $155 but is marked down to $99 (36% off) at DSG. Kevin Durant's 18 signature shoe features a large forefoot Air Zoom unit, Cushlon foam, and Nike Air cushioning in the bottom layer of the upper.