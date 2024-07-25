Trevor Lawrence Embraces His Authentic Style With American Eagle
At just 24 years old, Trevor Lawrence maintains a veteran-level coolness that belies his youthful age. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is both laid-back and laser-focused. Face of a franchise and long-haired country boy. Relentlessly authentic. The perfect partner for American Eagle.
Heading into the fall, American Eagle (AE) is launching its Live Your Life brand platform. The three-word call to action encourages today's digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture, and connection with themselves and others.
Live Your Life was first debuted by the AE brand 20 years ago, and today, it bears even more meaning. It is the anthem that inspires AE's newest generation of customers to do the things they love in the clothes that make them happy.
AE has enlisted athletes and celebrities like Lawrence, Coco Gauff, Kristine Froseth, and Nikki Rodriguez to headline the campaign. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated spoke with Lawrence about his affinity for the brand, sartorial style, and goals for the upcoming NFL season.
How long have you been working with American Eagle on the campaign?
"We have been working on the fall campaign for a few months and shot the photos about six weeks ago. It's been for the 'Live Your Life' campaign, and everything has gone really smoothly. I'm really excited to be a part of it. I love American Eagle's clothes. I've known about them since I was a kid, and to be a part of this upcoming campaign is really cool. I'm really excited about it."
What made American Eagle feel like the right brand to partner with?
"Yeah, I've liked them since I was a kid. Obviously, it's changed a lot over the years, and I feel like they have revamped the brand a little bit recently. Some of the new stuff they have is awesome, and it fits my style really well. I wear a lot of simple and neutral colors. I like that it's relatively affordable for people to purchase. I know as a kid, my friends and I had a lot of their stuff.
Obviously, the messaging aspect of "Live Your Life" is encouraging people to live their lives to the fullest. The way I see it is to take ownership of their life and not to compare too much to anyone else. Do what you love and do what you're passionate about. I think that alongside with their clothes and the people, it all fit pretty well."
What are you most excited about for the upcoming collection?
"Oh, man. They have a lot of good stuff. But I do like the carpenter pants. The looser-fitting pants."
You and your wife are expecting your first child. How will fatherhood impact your fashion style?
"Thank you (laughs). I guess I can have more of a dad style because I will be a dad. I kind of like the loose fit. That's been a trend for the past few years. I don't know if it will change too much. But my wife, Marissa, and I are very excited about our first kid in January, a baby girl."
What fashion advice would you offer other NFL players?
"I don't know if I should be the one offering it. There are some guys who have pretty good fashion sense. Mine is really simple, and there are guys who really go out there more than I do. I like to just be comfortable, loose clothing, and neutral colors. I don't like super graphic T-shirts or pants. I'm pretty basic and wear similar stuff a lot. I like stuff that I can wear with anything, so I don't have to get a bunch of new clothes all the time."
Switching gears, what sneakers are you wearing off the field this summer?
"Yeah, I'm an adidas guy. I've always liked the Stan Smiths. I've been wearing those a lot, including the high-top version. The Ultraboosts are great for walking around and working out. I liked the Yeezyz for a while. That's probably not appropriate to say now with all the stuff that's been going on. But I don't wear those much anymore. Honestly, I kind of fazed out of them in general. Not just because of that."
Last question: what are your individual and team goals for the upcoming season?
"The team goal is always to win a Super Bowl. I don't want to beat around the bush too much with that one. That's why you play. At this point, we've won a Playoff game; we know what that feels like. We've been kind of close to having an opportunity to make it there, and we want to do that.
So, obviously, win a Super Bowl. But it starts with training camp. It starts with one game at a time, and you can't get too far ahead of yourself. I'm just excited about training camp to build chemistry with the team and put ourselves in an opportunity to win a lot of games, so we do have the opportunity to make the Playoffs, host some games, make the Super Bowl, and win one.
Individually, I've said it a few times. I'm not a huge stat guy. We've kind of made some QB stats in our room this year as goals. But I've just never been big on that. My whole career is, I don't know, it just never sat right with me putting that out there. Because it takes something different ever week, it's not always what you expect, so I don't like to put a number on it. The success of the team is how I judge my season.
As a quarterback, to be well-over 4,000 yards, mid-to-high 30s in touchdowns, have less than 10 interceptions are basic things I would like to have when I start the season. I'd like to play every game. Just being out there and being healthy is huge, which is one thing I want to do a little bit better.
You don't control all that, but right now, I'm just getting my body in the right shape so I can go a full season and avoid some injuries. Those are my goals."
