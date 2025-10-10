Kicks

WNBA All-Star Kiki Iriafen Finds the Perfect Fit With Skechers

Kiki Iriafen found more than a footwear sponsor in Skechers; the brand also celebrates her Nigerian heritage.

Pat Benson

Kiki Iriafen signed a sneaker deal with Skechers before her rookie season.
Kiki Iriafen did not waste time before signing a sneaker deal with Skechers. The Los Angeles hoops legend was still walking the USC campus when she became the brand's first-ever collegiate athlete.

A few weeks later, the Washington Mystics selected Iriafen with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Skechers was with her every step of the way during her record-breaking season, which resulted in an All-Star Game appearance and All-Rookie Team honors.

One of the many highlights during Iriafen's rookie season came in late August. She celebrated her 22nd birthday, scored her 500th career point, and debuted her player-exclusive SKX NEXUS "Okikiola" shoes.

Kiki Iriafen's orange and red Skechers basketball shoes.
The Skechers SKX NEXUS "Okikiola" colorway. / Skechers

The SKX Nexus is the brand's flagship basketball shoe, but the "Okikiola" colorway was designed specifically to honor Iriafen's Nigerian heritage and unforgettable draft night transformation.

The colorway was inspired by Iriafen's breathtaking gold ensemble that embodied her Nigerian heritage. The name "Okikiola" means "fame that brings prosperity and wealth," perfectly fitting for the emerging basketball star. The SKX NEXUS "Okikiola" was a masterclass in cultural storytelling.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Iriafen about her player-exclusive shoes, Skechers partnership, and future footwear.

How has your partnership with Skechers been since signing before your rookie season?

Being the first collegiate athlete to sign with Skechers was incredible—knowing they had that confidence in me from day one meant the world to me. They operate like a family and communicate with me regularly to understand my needs and support me both on and off the court, which allowed me to focus entirely on my game during my rookie season.

Details on Skechers basketball shoes.
Cursive "Okikiola" with embroidered metallic thread inspired by Iriafen's draft day gown. / Skechers

You're an LA hoops legend, and Skechers is headquartered in Southern California. How much did proximity play a role in the partnership?

I've always loved LA, and getting to represent Southern California means so much to me. Skechers already had a clear and exciting vision for our partnership, but the fact that they're headquartered right here in Los Angeles made it feel even more like the perfect fit.

You've already received a player-exclusive colorway of the SKX NEXUS. How pleased are you with the "Okikiola" design?

I absolutely love my "Okikiola" PEs. They tell my story in a bold and meaningful way, and every detail feels like a true reflection of who I am.

Did you provide much feedback on the design, or did Skechers take the idea and run with it?

I gave a little input on the design, but honestly, the Skechers team nailed it from the start, so I didn't need to add much.

Details on orange and red Skechers basketball shoes.
Orange accents and lace beads provide vibrant pops of color throughout the shoe. / Skechers

What is your favorite detail in the "Okikiola" colorway?

There are so many elements I love, but a few standouts are the lace detailing inspired by my draft day dress, and the beaded shoelaces that pay tribute to the bracelets I wore that night.

Without giving away too much, do you have ideas for future colorways?

I've already got some ideas I'm excited to bring to life. I can't give too much away just yet, but I will say I love making bold statements, and my future designs will definitely reflect that.

Details on a Skechers basketball shoe.
Embroidered metallic "44" is a nod to Iriafen's jersey number. / Skechers

Why should future WNBA players sign with Skechers over other brands?

What I appreciate most about working with Skechers is that they truly give me a voice. I don't feel like just another athlete; they genuinely value my feedback and bring my input to life.

