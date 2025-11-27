Angel Reese's Reebok Sneakers Get Restocked for Black Friday

There are plenty of NBA and WNBA athletes with successful signature sneaker lines. However, not many are enjoying as strong a debut as Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese. Reese's first signature basketball shoe with Reebok has been a slam dunk.

Since the Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched, it has followed the same cycle: a new colorway drops, it sells out quickly, gets restocked online, and sells out again. Luckily for fans, Reebok restocked three of the most popular colorways just before Black Friday.

Even better, there is a small Black Friday savings deal included. Online shoppers who spend over $150 get $15 off their order. Below is what fans must know about today's restocked sneakers.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Receipts Ready'

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Receipts Ready' colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Receipts Ready' was one of the initial three colorways to launch on September 18, and has now been restocked for the first time.

The silhouette sports a white and black design with hits of Energy Red to prove a point. Reese has heard all the doubters and is ready to prove them wrong while keeping receipts.

Online shoppers can buy the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Receipts Ready' in most adult sizes for $120 at Reebok.com.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Giving Grace'

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Giving Grace' colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Giving Grace' dropped on November 14 and has now been restocked for the first time. The silhouette features a mix of Soft Grey, Escape Grey, and Still Grey. The shoes strike a different tone from 'Receipts Ready,' as the cool colorway offers a more forgiving theme.

Reese said, "Giving Grace is more than just a shoe name—it's a reflection of who I am and the journey I've walked. This colorway represents the strength to keep moving when the road is uncertain, the courage to rise after setbacks, and the kindness to extend grace to others as well as yourself. These shoes tell my story, and I hope they inspire others to walk in grace, strength, and resilience."

Online shoppers can buy the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Giving Grace' in most adult sizes for $120 at Reebok.com.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 'King Tiago Reese'

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Tiago King Reese' colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Tiago King Reese' dropped on November 14 and has now been restocked for the first time. The shoe sports a monochromatic design of Simple Beige as a tribute to her pet dog.

"I find inspiration everywhere, and I knew I had to create a colorway in honor of my baby boy, Tiago—the dog who brings me so much love and joy," said Reese before the shoes first released.

Online shoppers can buy the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Tiago King Reese' in select adult sizes for $120 at Reebok.com.

Angel Reese x Reebok

Angel Reese models the "Tiago King Reese" colorway. | Reebok

Reese first partnered with Reebok with an NIL deal while playing in college for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal spotted Reese's potential and immediately began promoting her through marketing campaigns. Reese has since flexed her own marketing muscle, turning a joke into a six-figure payday and best-selling shoe.

Reese and Reebok will only continue to grow together in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

More Basketball Footwear News