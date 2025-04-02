Kiki Iriafen Signs Skechers Sneaker Deal Before WNBA Draft
With the WNBA Draft just two weeks away, Skechers is adding one of the expected top selections - and their first college player - to their growing roster of basketball stars.
USC Trojans forward and All-American Kiki Iriafen has signed a sneaker deal with Skechers. Iriafen has joined the likes of WNBA rookie sensation Rickea Jackson of the LA Sparks along with several top players in the NBA.
Iriafen just finished her college career in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 after averaging 18 points and 8.4 rebounds for the No. 1 seed Women of Troy.
In her first season at USC, she earned an unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team and All-American honors from the AP and USBWA.
“This partnership is about more than just basketball," said Iriafen. "Skechers understands who I am on and off the court and what I need to be at my best."
As she takes the next step in her career, Iriafen will play in the SKX NEXUSTM a low-top basketball shoe designed for speed, stability and support.
It offers exceptional comfort with Skechers Move Foam, a breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support in the heel and Goodyear rubber with a torsion-plate to support traction for quick cuts on the court.
“I love that the brand is based in my hometown of L.A., and has the global reach to help me inspire and impact more female athletes worldwide to pursue their dreams," she continued.
"Skechers does comfort better than any other brand I’ve experienced, which gives me confidence to have them as my teammate as I enter into this next chapter of my life.”
The WNBA Draft tips off on April 14 and the SKX NEXUS basketball shoe - that Iriafen will debut in the WNBA - drops in a hot pink colorway the next day via skechersbasketball.com.
