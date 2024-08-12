3 Iconic Adidas Sneakers Launching Exclusively at Foot Locker
Foot Locker kicked off the week with an exciting sneaker news story. On Monday morning, Foot Locker unveiled a new and exclusive adidas collection – a nod to retro sporting events for the ultimate nostalgic look for the whole family.
The sneaker collection will be released throughout the month of August and features this season’s most in-demand and on-trend styles, including the adidas Samba, Gazelle, and Campus.
As the ‘Heart of Sneakers,’ Foot Locker will debut classic adidas silhouettes in exciting, seasonal colors so there is something for everyone.
Whether you’re looking to elevate your office attire with a touch of sporty chic or gearing up for back-to-school, these styles are the perfect fit for the everyone in the family.
The collection will begin rolling out throughout the month of August online and in select stores exclusively at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. The collection retails at $80 for Kids styles and $100-$110 for women's and men's sizes. However, online shoppers should act fast as the shoes will likely fly off the shelves.
All three of these iconic kicks were designed for the field but transcended sport to become a staple in the fashion world. Athletes, actors, and entertainers are regularly spotted wearing these classic kicks in their spare time.
The adidas Samba was originally a soccer shoe dating back to 1949. The adidas Gazelle was a training shoe launched in 1966. Lastly, the adidas Campus (originally called the Tournament) was a basketball shoe that hit the hardwood in the 1970s and rebranded the following decade.
Sneakerheads investing in these kicks for the new school year or to attend an upcoming sporting event cannot go wrong. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
