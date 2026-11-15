3 Michael Jordan Quotes From Episode 1 of Space Jam Docu-Series

In October, Jordan Brand announced its plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Space Jam. Of course, the collaboration between Jordan Brand and Warner Bros. features footwear and apparel. However, it also included Space Jam: Beyond the Jam mini-doc series.

The six-part mini-doc airs exclusively on Jordan Brand's YouTube channel. It features a wide range of voices, most notably Michael Jordan. It is always newsworthy when the GOAT speaks, and his appearance in "Episode 1: Art Imitates Life" didn't disappoint. Below is a breakdown of the three topics Jordan discussed.

Jordan Didn't Realize How Big Space Jam Would Be

Jordan swaggered onto the set to record his interview and spoke straight from the heart. "I went into doing Space Jam with no preconceived expectations," Jordan admitted.

"It was a big project. I didn't realize how big the project was. But 30 years later, here I am sitting here talking to you. So it tells you a lot right there."

Jordan Never Thought the Space Jam Would Happen

Jordan had plenty of television experience and had been offered hundreds of roles in films. Despite saying yes, Jordan didn't think the movie would actually happen. "For a movie, I said yes initially because I felt like, you know, they don't want... they're just talking," Jordan figured.

He added, "They just want to see me be a part of something. But I never thought it would go through. And when it did, I still had some reservations about it because I didn't know how good I was going to be. Yeah, I'd done commercials, but that's 30 seconds; now you're talking about a much longer period of time. And you have to find some sense of peace and some comfort."

The Script Sold Jordan on Space Jam

Jordan was fresh off his summer playing Minor League Baseball and found the script to be very relatable to what he had just experienced. "You know, when I saw a script, it was very comparable to what was actually happening at the time," Jordan said. "I was just coming off of a transition within my life from baseball. Then I was headed back to basketball.

So the story within the movie had a lot of meaning for me because it was a situation where I could relate to it. It made it, probably more simple for me to play that role, you know, because I just experienced it. I think it was authentic. Anything that I do, I like to at least be as authentic as I can be. So, it made sense."

The Space Jam celebration has already been incredibly exciting for fans, and we can't wait to hear what Jordan says in the remaining five episodes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.