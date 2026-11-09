The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" Drops This Week

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Space Jam, and Jordan Brand is going otherworldly with a massive collaboration. Some of the biggest highlights of the footwear and apparel collection include multiple Air Jordan 11 colorways.

Last month, fans got their first detailed look at the Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. After waiting patiently, they will soon have their chance to buy the color-shifting sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the kicks before they sell out on release day.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $235 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Technically, it's a women's release. But the shoes run up to men's size 14. Most Air Jordans don't sell out on release day anymore. That shouldn't be the case with this highly anticipated release. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

"Magic Ball" Details

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

Every fan of the movie Space Jam remembers the scene where the Monstars capture NBA players' talent inside a glowing basketball. This design takes inspiration from that scene with a shifting colorway from Off Noir to Metallic Silver.

All of the most important design elements return. The Jumpman logos and No. 23 branding appear in Light British Tan. Lastly, a black midsole sits atop an icy-blue translucent outsole, completing the iconic aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

Most fans will wear the Air Jordan 11 casually, but the old-school basketball shoes still feature the same technology that helped Michael Jordan defeat NBA opponents (and the Monstars).

The upper features a smooth synthetic leather upper for durability. Meanwhile, a lightweight Phylon midsole contains a full-length Nike Air unit for impact protection. The visible midfoot shank offers stability, while the rubber outsole remains as reliable as ever.

Air Jordan 11 x Space Jam

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

To complete the unboxing experience, the sneakers come in a special black-and-green Space Jam-themed box. Jordan Brand never misses a big moment, so it's no surprise that Jumpman is celebrating Space Jam's 30th anniversary in style.

Jordan Brand is just getting started with its Space Jam celebration, so fans can expect more exciting drops over the coming days and weeks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.