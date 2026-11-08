The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" Reveals Michael Jordan's Naughty List

He's making his list and checking it twice. Throughout his dominant NBA career, Michael Jordan was known to keep a mental list of every perceived slight from opponents. That attitude lent itself perfectly to a new colorway of his third signature sneaker.

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" arrives gift-wrapped before the holiday season, complete with Jordan's naughty list on the insoles. It's an exciting new story on a classic silhouette. Below is a detailed breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). A limited release could be possible given the level of detail, extras, and special packaging. Fans who miss the initial drop will also be able to find the sneakers on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway. | Nike

The "Not Nice" colorway features a pre-aged upper in Off Noir with Elemental Gold backing. Black details are highlighted by Challenge Red throughout the silhouette. The Jumpman logos and Nike Air branding pop off the shoe in Black and Challenge Red.

The Off Noir outsole is punctuated by a shade of dark green on the pivot point. But our favorite design element is something no one will see. The white insoles feature a list of opponent names crossed off alongside the Jumpman logo and the phrase "Checked it twice."

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer categorized as a performance model, but it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan in 1988. The silhouette features a leather and nubuck upper for a timeless appeal.

Meanwhile, the polyurethane midsole is responsive with Nike Air technology in the heel and forefoot adding extra bounce. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole is durable enough to wear on or off the hardwood.

Air Jordan 3 Legacy

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is widely credited with saving Jordan's signature sneaker line after a sophomore slump with the Air Jordan 2. Legendary Nike footwear designer Tinker Hatfield worked closely with the Chicago Bulls guard to craft a shoe that he liked and that looked good. Meanwhile, the marketing campaign starring Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon coined the phrase, "It's gotta be the shoes!"

Initially, there were only four OG colorways that hit shelves throughout 1988. By 2001, Jordan Brand began retro-releasing the legendary designs and telling new stories with different colorways. Judging by the "Not Nice" colorway, Jumpman still has plenty of creative ideas for the iconic shoe.

Packaging

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" colorway. | Nike

Like most sneakerheads, we're a sucker for great packaging that matches the colorway theme. Jordan Brand spared no expense for this holiday-themed release. The sneakers come gift-wrapped in a special red shoebox with a green bow and an extra set of red laces.

There are plenty of great Air Jordan 3 colorways sitting on shelves, but we hope this amazing design gets the love it deserves this shopping season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.