Jordan Brand has several exciting sneaker storylines scheduled throughout the fall, but its celebration of Space Jam's 30th anniversary is by far the most important. No shoe is more synoynmous with the movie than the Air Jordan 11, and it's getting four colorways as part of the collaboration with Warner Bros.

We have already seen the "Magic Ball" colorway listed on the Nike website, and now the "Green Screen" colorway is officially listed online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the cinematic sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 14. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($255) and big kid ($200) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

It's safe to assume this collaboration will be limited in supply, so fans should mark their calendars for release day. Shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway. | Nike

The "Green Screen" colorway takes inspiration from the film's green screens that created limitless imagination for fans. The silhouette sports a Lucky Green suede upper with dimensional textures and details that reveal more style from every angle.

All of the iconic branding from the Jumpman logos to No. 23 on the heels is still there, but the logos let the premium materials speak for them. Lastly, the translucent outsole features Orange Peel accents to complete the iconic aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway. | Nike

The vast majority of fans will wear these sneakers casually, but Michael Jordan's 11th signature shoe still features respectable performance technology. Tech specs include a suede (instead of mesh and leather) upper that wraps the entire shoe for this special colorway.

The lightweight Phylon midsole contains a full-length Air-Sole unit. Meanwhile, the full-length Carbon Fiber shank plate peeks through the translucent rubber outsole. These shoes are best worn casually, but are ready in case you have to defend the planet from aliens in a basketball game.

Jordan Brand x Space Jam

Box and insoles for the Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" does not include extra laces or accessories. However, it does arrive in Space Jam-inspired packaging and artful insoles featuring Jordan in the movie's most important scene.

Jordan Brand's celebration of Space Jam has already been a lot of fun, and it's barely begun. Fans can expect several exciting sneaker drops over the next month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.