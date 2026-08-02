The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (August 3-8)

The dog days of summer are here, but the sneaker release calendar is shaping up for another exciting week. Heavily influenced by NBA and WNBA players' footwear, fans will finally get their chance to buy some of the best hoop shoes we have seen on the hardwood this year.

Whether back-to-school shopping or just collecting for your own personal rotation, this is a big week for sneakerheads. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between August 3-8, 2026.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($160) and big kid ($130) sizes on Reebok.com, DICK's Sporting Goods, and Foot Locker.

Reebok and Reese 1 debuted their larger-than-life Barbie" collaboration at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. The silhouette sports a Chalk upper with complementary shades of pink and purple. Special Barbie branding appears throughout the shoe.

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs NY"

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs NY" colorway. | Foot Locker

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs NY" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4. Shoppers will only be able to buy the sneakers in-store at select Foot Locker locations for $190 in adult sizes. Fans who miss the limited release can buy the kicks on StockX.

Brunson wore the New York-inspired colorway during the Knicks' championship run. This limited-edition release will easily be the toughest pair of kicks to purchase this week.

Nike Book 2 "JB"

The Nike Book 2 "JB" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "JB" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker famously wore the Don C Air Jordan 2s during a college game with the Kentucky Wildcats. Fast forward a decade, and Booker is applying the colorway to his second signature sneaker.

Air Jordan 13 "Wings"

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $215 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Every summer, the Jordan Wings program inspired a new colorway of a signature Air Jordan model. This year, the Air Jordan 13 celebrates progress through perseverance with an all-black wear-away denim upper. It signifies transformation and growth.

Air Jordan 6 "Oreo"

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 8. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Full-family sizing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80).

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" returns for the first time since 2010. The black and white colorway benefits from the bold color-blocking on the Air Jordan 6. Best of all, these shoes should be easy to buy on release day.

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