The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (July 21-25)

The new week is here, and an exciting slate of sneaker releases awaits us. There is a healthy dose of casual sneakers, retro basketball shoes, and even some mind-altering mules. Athletes and fans should have no problem finding something they like over the next few days.

Summer is still going strong, but the back-to-school vibes are increasing in the footwear industry. Brands are rolling out more playful colorways that will speak to sneakerheads, young and old. Below are the top five sneakers dropping between July 21-25, 2026.

Nike Mind 001 AMP "Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch"

The Nike Mind 001 AMP 'Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 001 AMP 'Indigo Burst and Hyper Punch' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Online shoppers can buy the mules for $95 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The eye-catching colorway features an Indigo Burst foundation accented by Hyper Punch details. However, it's the outsole that is promoted as mind-altering for athletes. Best of all, it is part of a massive release day for the shoe.

Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise"

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Shoppers can purchase the iconic kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The sneakers have a retail price of $220 in women's sizes. However, the sizes run up to a women's size 14 (which equals a men's size 12.5). Even more interestingly, the colorway is named after a plant, not a bird.

Nike Huarache 2k4 "Sue Bird"

The Nike Huarache 2k4 "Sue Bird" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Huarache 2k4 "Sue Bird" drops at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the legendary hoop shoes for $200 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other retailers.

This is the same player-exclusive colorway worn by the Seattle Storm legend. In a 2023 interview, Bird told us it was her second-favorite shoe. "The next are the Huarache 2K4s; to me, that is a perfect basketball shoe."

Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 25. Shoppers will be able to buy the old-school hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Full-family sizing ranges from: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90).

This playful reinterpretation of the Air Jordan 4 applies a comic book aesthetic to the legendary silhouette. Most notably, the "Nike Air" branding takes on a pixelated comic-book font that makes you the superhero of your own story.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red "

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

While it's not an official collaboration with Lawson, the sneaker community has pointed out how the blue and red design reflects the popular Japanese convenience store chain. This release comes on the heels of Nike pulling a 7-Eleven-inspired colorway of the Nike Air Max 95 before it ever released.