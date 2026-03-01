The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (March 2-7)

Not all weeks on the sneaker release calendar are created equally. After a quick reprieve following the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend, the footwear industry is back to pumping out more heat for sneakerheads.

Best of all, most of this week's upcoming drops transcend sneaker culture and speak to sports fans of all ages. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between March 2-7, 2026.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Neon'

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Neon' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Neon' celebrates 30 years of the legendary silhouette. The iconic lifestyle sneakers will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($190), Grade School ($147), Pre-School ($112), and Toddler ($82).

Nike Ja 3 "Murray State"

The Nike Ja 3 "Murray State" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Murray State" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The hoop shoes will be available in Adult ($125) and Big Kid ($102) sizing. Fans who want to skip the line can find the sneakers available now on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Jordan Luka 5 "Lakers"

The Jordan Luka 5 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The Jordan Luka 5 "Lakers" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5. Luka Doncic's fifth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe pays tribute to his new home with its iconic colors.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. The shoes will be available in Adult ($135) and Grade School ($105) sizing.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt'

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 6. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers in Adult ($180) and Big Kid ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Griffey debuted the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. However, this colorway throws it back to when he first made the big leagues with the Mariners in their retro colors.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakers"

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 7. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The shoes will be available in a full-size run: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Michael Jordan's fourth signature sneaker tips its hat to the dynasty he helped end in 1991.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.