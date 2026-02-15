There has been a flood of incredible sneakers dropping for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Amid all of the excitement, Nike quietly rolled out a highly anticipated colorway of the Air Jordan 4 that ties back to the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA fans and sneakerheads got their first look at the Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway when it appeared on Nike's website yesterday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming shoes.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 7. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The shoes will be available in a full-size run: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the old-school basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway is not an official collaboration with the NBA team, and has been given the nickname 'Imperial Purple.' According to the product description, "This edition pays homage to those moments in quintessential Jordan colors."

Outsole of the Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette features a deep Imperial Purple upper in premium nubuck, with hits of University Gold at the outsole, and Air units that tie the look together. Lastly, the "Nike Air" branding on the heels feature a speckled design for an aged look.

History

"Nike Air" branding on the Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan never wore purple and gold on the court. One, because of NBA uniform rules, and two, because of his ultra-competitive nature. However, no one can deny that Jordan's fourth signature sneaker doesn't look great in purple and gold.

The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989 with four colorways. The iconic hoop shoes designed by Tinker Hatfield have since been reimagined in countless colorways. The Lakers-inspired look is one of the best versions of the silhouette in a long time.

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

Fans can circle their calendars for this release date next month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

