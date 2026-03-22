The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (March 23-28)

There is always a reason for excitement when looking ahead at the sneaker release calendar. This upcoming week is especially promising as it combines Nike Air Max Day with March Madness. That means plenty of retro kicks for sneakerheads of all ages.

But the extra hype means it will be more challenging for shoppers to find the sneakers at retail price. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the five best sneakers dropping between March 23-28, 2026.

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Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

Nike is dropping an entire collection dedicated to Kobe Bryant's alma mater, the Lower Merion High School Aces. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro headlines the sneaker pack, which drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($200) and big kid ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker. The collection drops alongside apparel featuring details inspired by Bryant's old team.

Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared"

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 26. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Fans who miss the highly-anticipated drop will be able to find the iconic kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Like every installment of the Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway, there are minor detail changes made to this shoe's design.

DOAF x Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon colorways. | GOAT

Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) partnered with GOAT and Flight Club to release two Nike Air Max 95 BB PE colorways — "The Woods" and "Lumber Yard". Both of the Oregon Ducks-themed sneakers will be available on GOAT starting on Thursday, March 26.

The casual sneakers have a retail price of $250 in adult sizes. Fans who miss the limited drop will be able to find the sneakers on resale websites, but just be prepared to pay above the retail price for the special-edition shoes.

New Balance 992 "White Royal Purple Fuchsia"

The New Balance 992 "White Royal Purple Fuchsia" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in USA 992 "White with Team Royal and Purple Fuscia" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 26. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $220 in adult sizes exclusively at New Balance.

This new, seasonal take on the classic sneaker draws inspiration from heritage running designs, as crisp white leather is paired with mesh and synthetic accents in eye-catching deep blue and purple fuchsia.

Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air"

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 28. Online shoppers can buy retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80).

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" features a pastel color palette synonymous with the season. The silhouette sports a Sail leather upper with Jade Aura and Iris Whisper details that bloom together like a bouquet of flowers.

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