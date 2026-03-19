Nike is Dropping Kobe Bryant's "Lower Merion" Collection

Long before his five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant led Lower Merion High School to its first Pennsylvania state championship in 1996. Throughout Bryant's Hall of Fame career, Nike regularly dropped "Lower Merion" colorways of his signature shoes.

However, nothing can compare to the massive celebration Nike has planned for next week. In honor of the Aces, Nike is dropping a wide array of Kobe footwear and apparel. Below is a detailed look at the entire collection.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($200) and big kid ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Nike Air Force 1 Low: "Lower Merion High: Home"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low: "Lower Merion High: Home" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lower Merion: Home" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Low: "Lower Merion High: Away"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low: "Lower Merion High: Away" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lower Merion: Away" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Home"

The Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Home" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Home" colorway is expected to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. The sneakers are not yet loaded onto the Nike website, but they will have a retail price of $135 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Away"

The Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Away" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Dunk Low "Lower Merion High: Away" colorway is expected to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. The sneakers are not yet loaded onto the Nike website, but they will have a retail price of $135 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike x Kobe "Lower Merion" Apparel Collection

Pieces from the Nike Kobe Apparel Collection. | Nike

The Nike x Kobe "Lower Merion" Apparel Collection drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers can buy the Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt ($60) and Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie ($110) on the Nike SNRS app.

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