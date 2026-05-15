Ja Morant's Nike Sneakers Get Sweet Kool-Aid Collaboration

Between injuries and trade rumors, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant had one of the most forgettable seasons of his NBA career. The only highlight has been his smash-hit third signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in several new and familiar colorways, including a massive Jurassic Park collaboration.

Now, Morant and Nike are teaming up with Kool-Aid once again for a sugary sweet design that lands just in time for summer. Fans got their first look at the upcoming shoes in January, when Morant leaked the pictures. With the release date less than a week away, official images and pricing information are available.

Release Information

The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20. The performance basketball shoes will be released in near full-family sizing: adult ($135), big kid ($112), and little kid ($97).

Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Hibbett stores. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Ja Morant x Kool-Aid

The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" colorway. | Nike

Nike and Morant have partnered with Kool-Aid on colorways for previous models, but none look as good as the Nike Ja 3 collaborations. Where some see a mismatched design, Nike sees the perfect asymmetrical blend. The left shoe sports Pink Beam, and the right shoe features Lemon Venom.

A mix of Light Photo Blue and Hyper Pink accentuates the aggressive Ja branding and Nike Swoosh logos. Meanwhile, the Kool-Aid man pops off the dripping tongues, completing the mouth-watering aesthetic. This mixed-and-matched pair of iconic Kool-Aid colors results in one of the Morant family's favorite flavors—pink lemonade.

Nike Ja 3 Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" colorway. | Nike

Many sneakerheads agree that the Nike Ja 3 is the best-looking basketball shoe from the brand in years. However, hoopers have complained about the shoe's performance abilities. Issues with lateral stability and tongue height have dogged the otherwise great shoes.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh upper is breathable and lends itself perfectly to incredible colorways like the Kool-Aid collaboration.

Ja Morant x Nike

The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" colorway. | Nike

Despite the rough season, Nike still has complete faith in Morant. Earlier this month, Morant unveiled the upcoming Nike Ja 4 in five bold colorways. While we are eager to see what the future holds for Morant and Nike, the Nike Ja 3 is far from finished.

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