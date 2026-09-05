5 Must-Have Sneakers for Every College Football Fan

The 2026 college football season kicked off last weekend, but starts today for most teams. Luckily, almost every major fan base can find footwear to represent their school in style. Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour has you covered to start the season on the right foot.

From performance running shoes to trainers to casual sneakers, there is no shortage of options. Below are the five must-have shoes for every college football fan, in alphabetical order.

adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO

The adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO "Tennessee" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO is available in 14 college colorways for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Each style sports school colors with intricate details unique to each program. School-specific wordmarks, logos, and branding will resonate with fans. These are performance running shoes, but they can be worn casually by most fans.

adidas Barreda Decode

The adidas Barreda Decode "Miami" colorway.. | adidas

The adidas Barreda Decode dropped in a handful of college colorways for $95in adult sizes at adidas.com. However, the casual sneakers are selling out quickly. They sport school colors, logos, and nicknames in a stylish design. The silhouette features a soft leather upper and suede T-toe for added abrasion resistance.

Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low is available in two classic colorways for $170 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' retro sneakers are some of the most iconic kicks from the golden era of footwear. It's a surprise that they are still available online after the release day.

Nike College Vomero 18

The Nike College Vomero 18 "Oregon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Vomero 18 is available in dozens of college colorways for $165 in adult sizes at Nike. Each shoe features school colors, logos, and intricate details designed for each fan base. This is technically a performance running shoe, but I've been rocking it casually for over a year now. The stacked ZoomX foam on top of ReactX is the softest setup I've ever experienced.

Under Armour Nova SlipSpeed Collegiate

The UA Nova SlipSpeed Collegiate "Notre Dame" colorway. | Under Armour

The UA Nova SlipSpeed Collegiate is available in a handful of college colorways for $100 or less (throughout Labor Day weekend) in adult sizes at Under Armour. Every design features details honoring the tradition of each UA-sponsored school. Most impressively, they are engineered for performance and casual use. Under Armour did its thing with this silhouette.

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