Adidas & Patrick Mahomes Honor Trailblazing Black Athletes
This week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and adidas unveiled a special apparel and footwear collection that honors trailblazing black athletes.
The adidas Mahomes 2 x NLBM Collection was designed in collaboration with the Kansas City-based Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM). Inspired by Mahomes' personal connection to the sport, the collection celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first Negro League World Series, won by the Kansas City Monarchs in 1924.
Each piece in the collection is inspired in part by the uniforms and colors historically worn by the legendary Kansas City Monarchs, who won 10 championships during the franchise's roughly three decades of Negro League play. The collection features a new NLBM colorway of the signature adidas Mahomes 2 training shoe as well as a retro-style Monarchs jersey, hoodie, and hat.
"When I first picked up a baseball, I didn't know. I was just a kid playing a kid's game, but I get it now. The men that wore these colors changed the games so I can chase my dreams," said Mahomes in the collection's launch video.
The adidas Mahomes 2 NLBM colorway notably features a "K" and "C" on the heels to solidify the connection to the storied Black ballplayers of Kansas City who helped pave the way for today's athletes. In an early tease, Mahomes sported the collection last week ahead of his Monday Night Football win against New Orleans.
"We are tremendously proud to partner with adidas and Patrick Mahomes on this fashionable but historically relevant tribute to the great Kansas City Monarchs as part of the museum's milestone 100th anniversary celebration of the Monarchs winning the inaugural Negro League World Series," said NLBM president, Bob Kendrick.
"From the moment Patrick arrived in Kansas City, he has shown his affinity for the museum and the heritage of the game. This new adidas collection is significant example of that deep-rooted connection," said Kendrick.
This is the third new colorway of the Mahomes 2 released this year, with the initial launch at the Super Bowl in February, followed by a "Race Against Time" colorway in July. This collection will be available for purchase starting October 15 at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. EST on the adidas website. Proceeds from collection sales will benefit the NLBM.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.