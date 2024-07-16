Adidas Amazes Fans in Arlington with MLB All-Star Cleats
Adidas Baseball is leveraging MLB's midseason classic to unveil new cleats on the feet of their All-Star players. The brand with the three stripes has officially revealed an all-new Adizero "Warp Speed" collection for the diamond, featuring the Adizero Impact, Adizero Impact+ and Adizero Electric+.
Kicking off the MLB All-Star Week festivities, Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby in the adidas Adizero Afterburner NWV Hispanic Heritage Month cleats, while hometown hero - “El Bombi” Adolis García of the Texas Rangers - sported a custom pair of Adizero Impact cleats featuring his signature nickname for the Derby.
Adidas' All-Star duo of Phillies' shortstop Trea Turner and Guardians' third baseman Jose Ramirez will debut the brand's Adizero "Warp Speed" collection in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Turner will be in the collection’s lightest cleat, Adizero Electric+ while Ramirez will sport the most supportive, the Adizero Impact+.
Heading into the All-Star Game as the National League's starting shortstop, Turner is batting .349 with 11 Home Runs in 57 games. He's been on fire as of late, eight Home Runs in his last 12 games. Ramirez - who advanced to the Home Run Derby semifinals - has 100 hits and 77 RBIs heading into his sixth All-Star selection.
To further celebrate MLB All-Star in Texas over the weekend, adidas decked out sport bikes and trucks inspired by the El Bombi's new Warp Speed cleats and engaged with fans all over town. The Adizero “Warp Speed” collection will be available August 1 via adidas.com.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game airs at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
