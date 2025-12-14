The Top 5 Sneakers Dropping This Week (December 15-20)

It is officially crunch time for the holiday shoppers, and all of the major sneaker brands are keeping the sneaker community on its toes. This week's drops will feature a few of the most anticipated hoop shoes of the holiday season.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI has narrowed the list down to the top five shoes dropping this week. Below is everything online shoppers must know about the five best sneakers dropping between December 15-20, 2025.

adidas Harden Vol 10 'Imma Be A Star'

The adidas Harden Vol. 10. | adidas

LA Clippers guard James Harden debuted his tenth signature adidas basketball shoe last month. Fans will be able to buy the adidas Harden Vol 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, December 15.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the adidas Harden Vol 10 'Imma Be A Star' colorway for $160 in adult sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Christmas'

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Christmas' colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Christmas' made an early debut in a Sprite commercial last month. Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard's holiday-themed basketball shoes are finally dropping at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 18.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Christmas' in adult ($130) and big kid ($100) sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny'

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' coloway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 'White and True Red' (also referred to as the 'Bugs Bunny' colorway by the sneaker community) drops at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20. This easily one of the most popular versions of Michael Jordan's eighth signature sneaker.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the Air Jordan 8 'White and True Red' colorway in full-family sizing ($90-$215) on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Nike Ja 3 'Pink Foam'

The Nike Ja 3 'Pink Foam' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 'Pink Foam' (also referred to as the 'Valentine's Day' colorway) makes an earlier-than-expected debut. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's third signature sneaker truly cannot be stopped. The shoes drop at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the Nike Ja 3 'Pink Foam' colorway in adult ($135) and big kid ($100) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Nike GT Future 'Metallic Silver'

The Nike GT Future 'Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The Nike GT Future 'Metallic Silver' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20. The shoes have already taken on legendary status before their global launch thanks to the bold, futuristic design.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the Nike GT Future 'Metallic Silver' colorway for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

More Footwear News

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

First look at the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'USA' colorway.

The 10 best stocking stuffers for sneakerheads.

Under Armour drops Steph Curry's last Christmas shoe.

Vanessa Bryant teases Nike Kobe drop on Christmas Eve.