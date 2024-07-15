Under Armour Unveils 'Western Luxe' Gear for MLB All-Stars
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. All of the major sportswear brands big it for the big game, but Under Armour truly connected to the southwestern vibes of Arlington.
With the All-Star festivities underway, Under Armour has unveiled new footwear, apparel, and gear for its MLB athletes.
Under Armour has created special 'Western Luxe' player-exclusives for UA athletes Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr., and Freddie Freeman, participating in the 2024 MLB All-Star Week.
Social media users can check out pictures of the All-Star kicks and gear in Under Armour's Instagram post below.
These special old Texas-themed kicks are custom UA Harper 9 and UA Yard cleats. The cleats feature a brilliant mix of Western gradient colors, including gold and turquoise gems, with a luxe rattlesnake twist. The heel also features a special snake logo, paying homage to the western diamondback rattlesnake, native of Texas.
Naturally, the cleats feature UA's HOVR technology, which provides cushioning for maximum energy return, a stable base, and incredible comfort, as well as new UA Microtips technology, which provides more traction and less weight underfoot.
In addition to the custom player-exclusive cleats, Under Armour has designed custom batting gloves, arm sleeves, wrist guards, and T-shirts for the players to wear throughout the week.
Sadly, the special Texas-themed collection will not hit shelves. However, athletes and fans can check out an amazing selection of clothes and sneakers on the Under Armour website.
The season is barely halfway over, and it has already been a banner year for Under Armour. The American brand has made many headlines with its splashy signings, custom colorways, and trolling of Nike over the MLB uniform debacle on social media.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Week is going to be great for baseball fans and even better for sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Under Armour collaborates with Wawa on Bryce Harper's cleats.