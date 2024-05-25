Adidas Athletes Help Unveil New 2024 Pride Collection
Earlier this week, adidas unveiled its 2024 Pride collection, co-created with Brazilian artist Pabllo Vittar.
Fronted by LGBTQIA+ athletes and allies Tom Daley, Layshia Clarendon, Stonewall FC London player Jo Kokkinopliti, and Athlete Ally founder Hudson Taylor, the performance and lifestyle collection aims to inspire body confidence and greater proactive allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community under the rallying cry, “Love Unites.”
The collection – designed to celebrate the confidence felt when athletes are comfortable in themselves – comes at a time when 43% of the LGBTQIA+ community don’t participate in sport regularly, and nearly 50% would like to participate more. adidas and Pabllo Vittar co-created the performance and lifestyle collection so all athletes can realise their possibilities in sport.
Speaking about the design of the collection, Pabllo Vittar explained, “Pride is very important to me, so I am deeply honored to create a collection with adidas to celebrate our community. My aim for the collection was to expand the lens we’re seen through – a colour palette that embodies and celebrates the wide spectrum of identities across our community and the culture it influences”.
The message behind the collection will be amplified by long-standing adidas athletes and partners, including activations during Pride month and supporting the continued work of brand partner Athlete Ally.
Ashley Czarnowksi, Senior Director of adidas Global Purpose says “Our year-round collaboration with Athlete Ally works towards addressing the barriers to sport - fostering a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world where everyone has access to participate.”
Founder & Executive Director at Athlete Ally, Hudson Taylor, comments, “Since beginning our partnership in 2020, together with adidas we have made great strides to drive greater allyship and more equitable practices in sport.
This summer, we continue our work together with the third Athlete Activism Summit where we hope to further break down barriers by providing the relevant education and tools to create greater athlete-to-athlete advocacy.”
The adidas x Pabllo Vittar collection officially launched on May 15 on the adidas website, in stores, and via the adidas app. Sneakerheads can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
