Adidas Drops Legendary Bob Marley Collection for Football Fans

The FIFA World Cup is quickly approaching, and adidas is doing its part to unite the world around sport, music, and culture. After months of anticipation, adidas officially unveiled the Bob Marley Collection on Friday morning. It is an 8-piece, off-pitch apparel range built for athletes and fans.

The adidas x Bob Marley collection was crafted in close collaboration with The Bob Marley Foundation, which provided careful consultation, archival photographs, and historical clothing synonymous with the musician.

The adidas x Bob Marley 'Football Freedom' jersey. | adidas

Powerful design motifs that draw inspiration from Bob Marley's life and extensive music catalogue are recognizable in the designs. Most notably, a repetitive wave pattern that flows across the apparel symbolically links the rhythm of his music and the spirit of Jamaica.

"Football is Freedom," a mantra developed closely with the Bob Marley Foundation, is integrated into hero pieces such as the golden yellow jersey and full-zip jacket, integrating his deep love of the game and belief in its liberating power.

The adidas Gazelle Jamaica x Bob Marley. | adidas

Each piece features the adidas Originals' trefoil logo that sits on opposing sides to the word 'Bob' embroidered in a calligraphy style. Standout pieces from the collection include:

adidas Gazelle Jamaica x Bob Marley ($110): The adidas Gazelle features Bold Gold, Emerald Green, and Red Ruby. Bob Marley's face and name appear throughout the shoe with the message, "Football is Freedom."

'Football Freedom' Jersey ($110): A football jersey that is designed in the yellow of Jamaica's flag saltire. The base of the jersey is engineered with a flowing wave motif combined with the 'MARLEY' name. Lastly, a 'Football is Freedom' graphic in yellow and emerald green completes the front of the jersey design.

Full-Zip Track Jacket and Trackpants: The jacket blends classic athletic style and contemporary fashion with the same bold 'Football Freedom' graphic across the back panel. The full-zip track jacket comes in emerald green and and is paired with purple trackpants.

Dress, T-Shirt, Shorts and Accessories: The collection also includes a dress and short-sleeve T-shirt striped in green, gold, and red alongside wave patterned red shorts. Plus, two styles of crew socks and a brown bowler bag.

Pieces from the adidas x Bob Marley collection. | adidas

"Bob Marley's legacy is full of so much inspiration – but to bring it to life through this collection, we worked through old photographs and clothing from his tour days with the Bob Marley Foundation," said Sam Handy, GM at adidas Football.

"It was an incredible privilege, and ultimately, inspired us to build an apparel range that celebrate his music, love of football, and the spirit of Jamaica."

Pieces from the adidas x Bob Marley collection. | adidas

"This is more than just a partnership to us; it's a landmark moment which signifies unity, inspiration, and the spirit of Bob Marley on the global stage," said Cedella Marley, CEO at The Bob Marley Foundation.

"His unwavering belief in the power of our people lives on, and through this collection, the fans can carry the pride of Jamaica."

The adidas x Bob Marley Full-Zip Track Jacket. | adidas

The collection pays homage to the legacy of one of music's greatest icons while celebrating The Bob Marley Foundation and its positive impact on the underserved and vulnerable communities in Jamaica.

The foundation has been extensively involved in serving those most heavily impacted by Hurricane Melissa, a relief effort that adidas has supplemented with donations as the long-term effects continue to make an impact.

Pieces from the adidas x Bob Marley collection. | adidas

The adidas x Bob Marley collection dropped on February 6 and is available for purchase at adidas.com and select retail stores. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Adidas News

Adidas unveils more Anthony Edwards football cleats for the Super Bowl.

Donovan Mitchell debuts the adidas Adistar XLG.

Adidas unveiled its collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The adidas Samba Barstool Spikeless Golf Shoes celebrate the Phoenix Open.