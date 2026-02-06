Adidas Unveils Anthony Edwards Football Cleats for Super Bowl LX

Adidas has made a habit of stealing Super Bowl week with massive activations, fan experiences, and new product launches. With Super Bowl LX just days away, adidas has enlisted one of its signature athletes to help make a big splash in the Bay Area.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature adidas basketball shoe line dominated the NBA for the past few seasons. Thanks to its incredible popularity, adidas redesigned the model for the football field.

Travis Hunter debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats. | adidas

In Week 1 of the NFL regular season, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter officially debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleat. Now, adidas and Edwards are planning to make a big splash ahead of Super Bowl LX.

On Thursday night, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleat was unveiled in four fan-favorite colorways: "Best of adi," "Velocity Blue," "Pure Ruby," and "3SSB." Below is a detailed look and release information for each style.

adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Best of adi"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Best of adi" colorway. | adidas

The "Best of adi" colorway drops on Friday, May 1. The silhouette incorporates a familiar color scheme with a white and black upper, while the adidas branding pops off the heels in Lucid Lemon.

adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Pure Ruby"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Pure Ruby" colorway. | adidas

The "Pure Ruby" colorway also drops on Friday, May 1. The silhouette features a Pure Ruby upper with black overlays. Lastly, the adidas logo appears on the heels in Cloud White.

adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "3SSB"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "3SSB" colorway. | adidas

Saving the best for last, the "3SSB" colorway also drops on Wednesday, July 1. The Cotton Candy-inspired colorway features a beautiful blend of Acid Orange and Bliss Pink. Lastly, the adidas logo appears on the heels in Cloud White.

adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Velocity Blue"

Football fans can expect to see the "Velocity Blue" colorway soon, as that will also drop on Friday, May 1. However, imagery is not available yet. In the meantime, online shoppers can check out Edwards' signature line at adidas.com.

Best of all, adidas has more exciting announcements scheduled before the Big Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

