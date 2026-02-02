Barstool's Adidas Samba Golf Shoes Tee Off the Phoenix Open

The 2026 Phoenix Open is just days away, and golfers are already gearing up for "The Greatest Show on Grass." It is one of the most popular (and fun) events on the PGA Tour calendar, making it a perfect fit for an epic collaboration.

The limited-edition adidas Samba Barstool Spikeless Golf Shoes celebrate golf's loudest week with the help of the Fore Play podcast. Barstool Sports' Riggs, Frankie, and Trent inspired a fresh design on a classic silhouette.

Shopping Information

The adidas Samba Barstool Spikeless Golf Shoes. | adidas

The iconic shoe has been redesigned to smoothly transition from the golf course to the clubhouse and everywhere in between. Athletes and fans can buy the spikeless golf shoes for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.com, while supplies last.

The iconic silhouette sports a Cloud White leather upper with Silver Green suede overlays. The custom snakeskin on the adidas Three Stripes provides an elevated look to an already untouchable model.

Design Details

The adidas Samba Barstool Spikeless Golf Shoes. | adidas

The Collegiate Green spikeless rubber sole supplies dependable traction on the course while maintaining flexibility. It allows for smooth movement and stable footing on every swing, helping you stay grounded with confidence.

The Bartstool branding and authentic Trefoil appear in Metallic Gold, which is a subtle nod to adidas' enduring sporting legacy. Lace up and enjoy the clean, streamlined design that makes these shoes a smart choice for on-course focus and off-course ease.

The adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed for today's golfer who values style and functionality. Built to impress, they let you play with confidence and understated flair.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the adidas Samba Barstool Spikeless Golf Shoes. | adidas

The adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed for today's golfer who values style and functionality. Built to impress, they let you play with confidence and understated flair.

Tech specs include the adiwear spikeless outsole, cold cement construction, and textile sockliner. According to adidas, the shoes run small. The brand recommends you size up (if you usually wear size 7, order 7.5).

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

More Golf Shoe News

Jordan Brand took care of the UNC Tar Heels men's golf team before spring.

Oakley Golf has enlisted JR Smith to introduce the new Fusion Collection.

Ranking the top 10 golf shoes of 2025.

Sun Day Red launched the '92 Collection in honor of Tiger Woods.

Sun Day Red launches the 'Azalea Gold Collection' for The Masters.