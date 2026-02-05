Donovan Mitchell Debuts Adidas Adistar XLG Sneakers

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching, and every brand is bringing the heat to Los Angeles, California. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's signature basketball shoe is part of the adidas "All-Star" lineup.

However, Mitchell stepped out of his hoop shoes into a pair of ultra-stylish adidas sneakers in a campaign photo shoot. Earlier today, fans got their first chance to buy the adidas Adistar XLG that has been promoted by the NBA All-Star.

Shopping Information

The adidas Adistar XLG. | Champs Sports

The adidas Adistar XLG launched on Thursday, February 5. Online shoppers can buy the lifestyle sneakers in two colorways for $150 in adult sizes online and in stores at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

The adidas Adistar XLG is a bold update to a classic silhouette that blends 2000s running heritage with modern oversized style. It refines comfort and style for everyday wear, balancing technical performance with bold design details, such as the iconic 3-Stripes.

Design Details

Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas Adistar XLG. | Champs Sports

The silhouette arrives in two styles: (White/Core Black/Solar Orange) and (Core Black/Core Black/Silver Metallic).

The adidas Adistar XLG is designed with sculpted proportions and smooth flow. It fuses dynamic form and heritage style, where movement feels effortless, and shape stands strong.

Its layered mesh base is paired with a molded RPU cage for structure and visual depth, while cushioning in the heel delivers all-day comfort. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction. This sneaker is built to move naturally while standing out with modern confidence.

Donovan Mitchell x adidas

Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas Adistar XLG. | adidas

Mitchell wore adidas during his college career with the Louisville Cardinals, which led directly into his NBA career. Mitchell first signed a sneaker deal with adidas in 2017, before the launch of his signature sneaker line in 2019. Currently, Mitchell is on his seventh signature basketball shoe with adidas.

The adidas Adistar XLG is out now online and in stores. Best of all, fans can expect more colorways to be released throughout 2026. The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 13–15 in Los Angeles, California.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" drops this week.

The Duke Blue Devils swapped Nikes for Jordan Brand shoes.



The Air Jordan 1 Low "Lakers" just dropped online.

Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant with his NBA All-Star Weekend Pack.