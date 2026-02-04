Adidas Unveils 2026 NBA All-Star Sneaker Lineup

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is just over one week away from tipping off. Every sneaker brand will bring the heat with new products and activations, but adidas is already jumping out to an early lead over the competition.

On Wednesday afternoon, adidas unveiled its plans for NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 in Los Angeles. The iconic brand will bring together players, fans, and partners to celebrate the best of basketball culture.

It also previewed its upcoming basketball shoe lineup for its four signature athletes. Below is a first look at the upcoming sneakers.

adidas Dame X "All-Star"

The adidas Dame X "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's 10th signature basketball features a mix of Lucid Orange, Ice Tangerine, and Icey Blue in its "All-Star" colorway. The shoe will retail for $90 in adult sizes on February 13 at adidas.com and select retailers.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "All-Star"

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's 10th adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 sports a blend of Core Black, Lucid Orange, and Silver Metallic in its "All-Star" colorway. The shoe will retail for $120 in adult sizes on February 14 at adidas.com and select retailers.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "All-Star"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards's second signature sneaker features Lucid Orange, Silver Metallic, and Grey One in its "All-Star" colorway. The shoe will retail for $130 in adult sizes on February 12 at adidas.com and select retailers.

adidas Harden Vol. 10 "All-Star"

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden's tenth signature shoe stands out in a special All-Star-inspired colorway. Release information has not yet been announced, but fans can shop Harden's signature collection at adidas.com and select retailers.

Outsole of the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | adidas

"The next generation of basketball lives at the intersection of culture and performance. NBA All-Star Weekend is the ultimate expression of that energy. In Los Angeles, we're bringing the vision of adidas Basketball to life – immersing fans in the culture that defines the game and our journey to be the brand for the next generation," said Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball.

Adidas' strong presence over the hoops holiday is part of its commitment to being the brand for the next generation, at the intersection of sport and culture. The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 13–15 in Los Angeles, California.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

