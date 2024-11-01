Adidas Drops "NCAA" Sneaker Pack for College Basketball Fans
It's Friday and the first day of November. That means it is time for some new sneakers to celebrate the upcoming college basketball season. Many top programs have already tipped off their year with midnight madness events with the help of adidas.
This morning, adidas Basketball expanded its ongoing collegiate partnership by releasing a range of new Centennial 85 Low colorways, inspired by their bold university designs, released on November 1.
The adidas Centennial 85 Low was originally introduced in 1985 and has been reimagined to celebrate the future of the game while capturing the spirit and pride of college basketball.
Kicking off the 2024-2025 NCAA basketball season, the Louisville and Indiana colorways debuted at Louisville Live and Hoosier Hysteria, blending nostalgia with school tradition as part of adidas' ongoing university partnerships.
The NCAA partner schools that received colorways include the Arizona State Sun Devils, Grambling State Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Texas A&M Aggies and the Washington Huskies.
The adidas Centennial 85 Low college-themed colorways will be available on November 1 on adidas.com, as well as in select university bookstores. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.