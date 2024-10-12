Adidas Delays Anthony Edwards' 2nd Signature Sneaker
All NBA fans know which player had the hottest basketball shoe last season. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker with adidas took the sport and footwear industry by storm.
The adidas AE 1 and its low-top counterpart were so successful that they are causing problems for the second model. Adidas has decided to delay Edwards' second signature sneaker. The adidas AE 1 was initially launched in December 2023, but will enjoy a longer life cycle thanks to its surprising popularity.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, adidas originally planned to release Edward's second sneaker in December 2024. However, due to the unparalleled success of the adidas AE 1, Edwards' second hoop shoe has been pushed back to "sometime in 2025."
The adidas AE 2 will also go up in price from $120 to $130. Sole Retriever's reporting goes into more detail about the official tech specs, design, and colorways. It is worth the read for hoopers and fans.
While the sneaker community anxiously awaits Edwards' sophomore shoe, they are finally able to purchase his sneakers with ease on the adidas website. The first several colorways of the adidas AE 1 Mid and Low sold out quickly online after their release.
Adidas struck lightning in a bottle by signing Edwards before his rookie season in the NBA. The brand invested in the young guard in Minnesota, and it has already paid off. Edwards has made two NBA All-Star Games and won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.
Adidas has made the most out of every moment by dropping exciting colorways to celebrate Edwards' achievements. Edwards wore "The Future" colorway in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and three "USA" colorways during the Olympics.
Earlier this summer, adidas made the smart move of signing Edwards to a multi-year contract extension. Fans can expect to see the 23-year-old in adidas on NBA courts for a long time to come. stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.