Adidas Heats Up Hoosier Hysteria at Indiana University

Adidas excited Indiana players and fans at Hoosier Hysteria.

Adidas played a major role in Hoosier Hysteria at Indiana.
The state of Indiana is renowned across the nation for its deep passion for the sport of basketball. As the home of Indiana University, a storied institution of college basketball that has launched the careers of numerous players. Without question, the tradition of epic hoops is alive and well.

To honor its past and look forward to the school’s bright future, adidas Basketball brought in the Indiana University 2024-25 college basketball season with a sneak peek of the “Indiana Centennial” colorway at the Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Taking palace on  Friday, October 18th, the annual event signaled the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, and the adidas x Indiana University partnership continues to increase the energy of the Hoosier faithful fans with the unveiling of the Indiana University Centennial colorway.

Along with sneaker unveiling, the event kicked off with a Homecoming Parade with skills competitions, including a Three-Point Contest, a Skills Challenge, and a Knockout Competition. Students were paired with men’s and women’s basketball players, embodying adidas’ “You Got This” mentality.

Also, three lucky students took home exclusive adidas x IU prize packs, celebrating their achievements.

Tricia Whitaker, an Indiana alum, hosted the event that featured performances by the IU Cheerleaders and RedSteppers. Fans received a sneak peek at the Indiana Centennial colorway, showcasing the university's signature maroon and white design.

The Women’s season commences October 30 against Maryville.  On the Men’s side, their season opens on October 27 against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars on November 6.

The Indiana University Centennial is set to release this fall and will be available for purchase on adidas.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NCAA and beyond.

