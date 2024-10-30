Damian Lillard's 9th Adidas Sneaker Drops in "True Blue"
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a slow start this season, but NBA All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is helping keep his team afloat with 28 points per game. In addition to playing at a high level, Lillard looks sharp on the court in his ninth signature adidas sneaker.
The adidas Dame 9 has been released in several colorways already and is back with a new drop ahead of Halloween. On Wednesday, adidas Basketball unveils the Dame 9 "True Blue" colorway – a continuation of Lillard's success with his signature shoe line.
The "True Blue" colorway's predominantly black palette wraps the durable upper and signifies a story of endurance. For Lillard, it serves as a reminder to show up for the people who count on him the most, no matter how hard the road (or court) gets.
The Dame 9 "True Blue" retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker beginning November 1, 2024.
For each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings "Dame Time" to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court. To channel "Dame Time" energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive and determination that Dame has fine-tuned and mastered.
The latest film titled, "Nothing Is Out Of Reach," highlights the Dame 9 features that ensure peak performance all day - whether on the court or getting the house ready for Halloween, because it's always "Dame Time."
The Dame 9 features a bold design with meticulous precision, along with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes. The performance basketball shoe only weighs 14.5 ounces, which increases mobility on the hardwood.
Its nubuck toe cap reinforces durability and protection in high abrasion areas. Also, its Total Torsion system provides stiffness and support throughout the entire foot (full-length) to maximize force transfer.
The internal Lycra Bootie adds extra support around the ankle, while the Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole protects the foot. Lastly, the multi-directional pattern and density outsole are customized for agility, grip, and comfort through cuts.
It is only a matter of time before the Bucks figure it out. In the meantime, fans can always count on "Dame Time." Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.