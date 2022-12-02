Trae Young & Adidas Take Over NBA 2K23

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young made history last season. The floor general became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in points and assists. So far this season, Young has picked up where he left off.

While Young takes care of business on the court, adidas makes sure he looks good in the process. Now the two partners are taking over the digital world. Young has built his "Big Three" on NBA 2K23 using other adidas legends.

Starting today, hoops fans get to play with Young, James Harden, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the same team. The world has never seen that amount of shimmies, stepbacks, and sky-hooks on the same court - until now.

True to form, adidas is making Young's virtual character stand out from the competition with what is on his feet. The 36-second trailer shows glimpses of a Hawks-inspired colorway of Young's second signature shoe, the adidas Trae Young 2.

adidas Trae Young 2

View of Trae Young's player-exclusive colorway of the adidas Trae Young 2. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The adidas Trae Young 2 launched in November 2022 for $140. Fans can shop for multiple colorways and a clothing line as part of Young's collection on the adidas website.

Young's new shoes are designed to support fast players who start and stop their movements on a dime. The model features two types of cushioning - responsive BOOST and featherlight Lightstrike. The designers added a midfoot shank for extra support during lateral moves.

One of the most notable changes between Young's first and second shoes is the upper. The new adaptive knit upper hugs the foot and lends itself to amazing color-blocking designs for memorable colorways.

The adidas Trae Young 2 is just getting started, and we cannot wait to see what the two teammates have planned for the future. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

