Adidas & Patrick Mahomes Make Sneaker Statements in London
Adidas is known for its massive marketing campaigns. The iconic sportswear brand took over Las Vegas just before Patrick Mahomes won his third NFL Super Bowl MVP.
But where is there left to go after stealing headlines at the Super Bowl? The international stage. In its latest epic marketing stunt, adidas borrowed Big Ben and the Tower Bridge to promote Mahomes' signature sneakers.
With Mahomes in London for the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon, adidas used the opportunity to tease some unreleased kicks. The newest Mahomes 2 "Race Against Time" colorway made its bold debut in a never-before-seen red and black colorway.
The "Race Against Time" colorway perfectly matches the Chiefs (and Texas Tech Red Raiders) uniforms. The training shoes are scheduled to be released later this summer. Athletes and fans can shop Mahomes' signature collection on the adidas website.
The new colorway is the third of the Mahomes 2 line. The first colorway celebrated the Super Bowl victory in February, and the "Off Script" colorway launched in April. We would say the sky is the limit for Mahomes and adidas, but we do not want to tempt the two daring teammates.
It has truly been an unbelievable year for adidas and Mahomes. Just last week, the two partners came together to unveil the brand's 10-year partnership with Texas Tech University.
Whether taking over the Sphere in Las Vegas or historic landmarks in London, adidas' partnership with Mahomes is proving to be one of the most innovative in football.
The NFL Preseason is just over three weeks away, and fans can expect Mahomes to make more noise with adidas. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
