Adidas Pays Tribute to Dikembe Mutombo's Life & Legacy
While NBA teams gathered for their media days on Monday morning, the excitement for the new season was quelled by sad news. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away at 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
Of course, Mutombo's outsized influence extended far beyond the basketball court. He was a humanitarian, friend, and family member. The sportswear brand adidas considered him a value member of its family, and says "his legacy will remain deeply rooted in our hearts."
Mutombo's signature sneaker line with adidas, most notably the 1992 "adidas Mutombo," was inspired by his African heritage, featuring bold tribal patterns and his iconic number 55. The adidas Mutombo became a classic, reflecting both his dominant presence on the court and his cultural roots.
Below is the brand's full statement regarding Mutombo's passing:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Dikembe Mutombo. He was respected and loved by so many for his skills on the court and the impact he left off the court. Dikembe was a trailblazing humanitarian who believed in the brotherhood of basketball, using his platform to promote cultural exchange from Africa to the world, furthering the game and human rights with equal fervor. We are grateful for his legacy that will continue to inspire us for generations to come."
During Mutombo's 18 seasons in the NBA, he played for six teams and created countless highlights. In 2015, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mutombo was a force of nature on and off the basketball court. He has accomplished so many feats that it is easy to forget the impact he had on the sneaker industry. Basketball fans all over the world pay a debt of gratitude to Mutombo and his legacy.
