LeBron & Bronny Debut Player-Exclusive Shoes at Lakers Media Day
NBA Media Day always feels like the first day of school. Players report for training camp with fresh haircuts and squeaky clean new sneakers. Of all the teams gathering for pictures and interviews, no event was more highly anticipated than the Los Angeles Lakers' media day.
Photographers captured pictures of LeBron and Bronny James posing next to each other. For the first time ever, a father and son are playing at the same time (and on the same team) in the NBA.
Both father and son made a statement by rocking shoes from the Nike LeBron line. However, they took a slightly different approach. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of LeBron and Bronny's Nike sneakers.
Bronny wore the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD in an unreleased purple and white colorway. The model was originally released earlier this year. LeBron wore the Nike LeBron 3 in an unreleased blue and gold colorway. The retro model was originally released in 2005.
Currently, there is no release information for either colorway. But LeBron has a long history of wearing his retro Nike sneakers in general release colorways at NBA Media Days before they eventually hit shelves.
After more than two decades in the NBA, James and Nike have created the second-longest-running signature sneaker line ever. Online shoppers can find LeBron's sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
NBA fans can expect to see LeBron and Bronny make more sneaker history together on the basketball court this season for the Lakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.