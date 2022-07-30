Adidas Restocking Kanye West's Older Yeezy Sneakers

No artist has contributed more to society than Kanye West (now known as Ye). The Chicago-born rapper revolutionized music and fashion in the 21st century. His adidas Yeezy sneakers have competed (and, according to Ye, "jumped over") Jordan Brand.

What started as a lifestyle brand has now branched into performance basketball shoes. On any given night, it is common to see an NBA player hooping in Yeezy sneakers.

Unlike other brands, adidas and Ye have followed through on their promise to make Yeezy sneakers more easily available to purchase. One of the ways that goal is accomplished is through annual restocks, known as YEEZY DAY. For one or two days at the beginning of August, adidas restocks older Yeezy sneakers on their website for the original retail price.

Adidas has confirmed the big day this year will take place on Tuesday, August 2, in North America. A second day for sneakerheads in Europe, Korea, Japan, and China, will take place on Wednesday, August 3. Below are the models and colorways that are rumored to be restocking according to Sneaker News:

Yeezy Boost 350 - Turtle Dove

Yeezy Boost 350 v2 - Oreo, Bred, Natural, Flax, Light, Earth, Zebra, Blue Tint, Hyperspace, Sesame, Ash Blue, Sand Taupe, Desert Sage, Mono Cinder, Mono Clay, Mono Mist, Mono Ice

Yeezy Boost 450 - Utility Black

Yeezy 500 - Supermoon, Clay Brown

Yeezy Boost 700 - Wave Runner, Analog, Hi-Res Blue

Yeezy Boost 700 v2 - Vanta, Tephra, Hospital Blue, Static

Yeezy Boost 700 v3 - Fade Carbon, Azael

Yeezy Slide - Glow, Pure, Flax

Yeezy Foam Runner - Sand, Onyx, MX Moon Grey, MX Carbon, Vermillion

Yeezy KNIT RNR - Fade Azure

Some of the adidas Yeezy sneakers dropping next week. Fullress

Fans can purchase these rare sneakers on the YEEZY SUPPLY website, adidas Confirmed App, and adidas App. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

