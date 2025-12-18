Adidas Just Dropped Anthony Edwards Christmas Shoes

Basketball fans and sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the NBA on Christmas Day. The NBA's players regularly debut their best kicks in front of a national audience flush with gift cards.

Among the five exciting matchups is a showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards must be in a giving mood, as his Christmas-themed signature adidas basketball shoes have already hit shelves before the big day.

Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the newly released adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway.

Release Information

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway dropped on Thursday, December 18. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes at adidas, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

Best of all, the shoes are available in a wide selection of sizes: adult ($130), youth ($100), and children ($80). This is the first version of Edwards' second signature sneaker to drop in almost a full-size run.

Anthony Edwards debuts the "Xmas" colorway. | adidas

As always, online shoppers can wait to see if the shoes are available below retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway. | adidas

The "Xmas" colorway is as bold as Edwards' game and personality. Both shoes sport a Core Black upper with Lucid Red on the lateral sides and Lucid Lemon on the medial sides.

The outsoles maintain that clean divide with a mix of Lucid Red and Lucid Lemon on the translucent outsole. Lastly, the adidas branding, Edwards logo, and toe box feature an eye-catching shade of Metallic Silver.

While there is no special packaging for this holiday-themed drop, the shoes do come with an extra pair of Metallic Silver laces to provide an extra pop under the bright lights.

Tech Specs

Anthony Edwards ties the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway. | adidas

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a mix of Lightstrike technology and integrated Boost technology in the midsole. The result is a super-light cushioning with incredible energy return.

Meanwhile, the adjustable lacing system offers the lockdown your foot needs for a secure fit. Underfoot, a non-marking rubber outsole for indoor wear offers reliable traction on flat surfaces, helping you feel confident and stay grounded during intense play.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" colorway. | adidas

The textile and synthetic upper construction provides durable flexibility, allowing you to move with confidence. Lastly, the adjustable lacing system offers the lockdown your foot needs for a secure fit.

Fans can expect to see Edwards wear these kicks on Christmas Day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

