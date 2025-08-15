Adidas Unveils Alternate Uniforms for 7 College Football Teams
Is there a brand doing it bigger and better than adidas? Certainly not in college football. The Three Stripes is dusting the competition when it comes to uniforms, equipment, and NIL deals.
Earlier this week, adidas officially announced a game-changing partnership with the Tennessee Volunteers scheduled to take effect in July 2026. Today, adidas has unveiled "third uniforms" for seven of its NCAA partner schools.
The uniforms were developed in close collaboration with each school, drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and culture that define each school. Rooted in adidas’ continued investment in its collegiate partners and brought to life through storytelling-driven designs, the uniforms will fuel school pride and energize fans and athletes alike.
The seven universities included in this launch are Texas Tech, Nebraska, Kansas, Louisville, NC State, Mississippi State, and Grambling State. Students and fans will be able to purchase jerseys on adidas.com and additional product inspired by the jerseys at additional retail partners beginning August 15.
Below is a detailed look, story design, and shopping information for each new alternate uniform.
Grambling State Tigers
Design Details: The all-black uniform pays tribute to the historic matchup through a "KINGS OF THE BAYOU" message on the inner back neck, as well as bold red tiger stripes that represent Grambling's "tiger mentality." Fans will also find Grambling's iconic gold and black "G" logo just below the center front neck of the uniform.
Debut Date: The Tiger will debut the uniform in the Bayou Classic, a historic gridiron rivalry against Southern University, held at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, November 29.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Design Details: An all-black version of the Bulldog's core uniforms, with hits of the school's iconic maroon. The center front neck features a script "State", the inner back neck reads "Hail State", and the Mississippi State outline completes the detailed nods to the state on the back of the neck.
The uniform will drop alongside an all-black apparel collection, featuring hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, available at select retailers.
Debut Date: The Bulldogs will debut the uniforms against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, September 6. Additionally, they will wear their all-black uniform once again later in the season in a game to be announced in the future.
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Design Details: North Carolina State's uniform is a celebration of the "City of Oaks" and a testament to the school's rise to one of the most renowned universities for innovation and technology. The front of the jersey features a new core pattern inspired by Raleigh's iconic oaks (and acorns) that follows the Fibonacci sequence.
Additional details include a newly trademarked script wordmark and acorns on the sleeves. The uniform will be accompanied by an apparel collection featuring hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts, available at select retailers.
Debut Date: The Wolfpack will debut the uniforms against the East Carolina State Pirates on Thursday, August 28.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Design Details: Thanks to Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech is a major player for adidas. Texas Tech's uniform celebrates the team's 100th anniversary and reimagines the past with an eye for the promising future. A striking gold "100-Year" label can be found on the back neck, accompanied by a laser-perforated "1925" and "2025" on the front collar.
The uniforms draw inspiration from some of the best designs throughout the years, including a vintage "Tech" wordmark from 1925, vintage number fonts in canvas print, and a historic graphic on the sleeves from 1931. The uniform will be accompanied by an accompanying shirt, available at select retailers.
Debut Date: The Red Raiders will debut the uniforms against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 11 (Homecoming).
Kansas Jayhawks
Design Details: Back by popular demand, the Jayhawks' bold "Blackhawk" uniform is launching in a white colorway. The jersey features the iconic 1941 Jayhawk bird head, circus font, and a gameday flag above the player numbers on the back neck. The new uniforms' design will also be featured on an accompanying shirt, available at select retailers.
Debut Date: The Jayhawks will debut the uniforms against the University of Central Florida Golden Knights on Saturday, October 4.
Louisville Cardinals
Design Details: Honoring the history of Louisville football while also setting the stage for the next chapter of greatness, Louisville's uniform features the fan-favorite "Football Bird" on the back of the neck and pants, matching the Cardinals' home field design.
"For The Ville" appears on the inner back neck. The uniform also boasts a retro "Louisville" wordmark and player number font, reminiscent of the '80s uniforms. It will be accompanied by a '80s throwback collection featuring the "Heisman Bird" available at select retailers. The collection features sweatshirts, hats, t-shirts and more.
Debut Date: The Cardinals will debut the uniforms against the Virginia Cavaliers on
Saturday, October 4. They will wear them again against the Clemson Tigers on Friday, November 14.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Design Details: For the first time since 2020, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will sport an all-black uniform on the field. The inner back neck holds the “Tradition of Winning” mantra as adidas NIL partner Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers seek to build the next era of Nebraska football greatness in Lincoln. The all-black design can also be found on a new tee and sweatshirt, available at select retailers.
Debut Date: The Cornhuskers will debut the uniforms against the USC Trojans on Saturday, November 1.
More Football News
Josh Allen teases New Balance deal before NFL preseason game.
Deion Sanders rejects Nike shoes: "Grown men can't walk around in purple."
Nike celebrates Shedeur Sanders' NFL preseason debut.
Is Joe Burrow breaking up with Nike? Check out his cleats.