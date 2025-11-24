Ja Morant Unveils Ten Nike Ja 3 College Colorways

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has the hottest signature sneaker line in the NBA this season. The Nike Ja 3 has taken the footwear world by storm, but if there is one thing Morant cannot stand, it is fans leaking pictures of his sneakers before the release date.

Morant has taken it upon himself to "leak" his Spring/Summer collection and has now unveiled ten player-exclusive colorways for college basketball teams. Below is a screenshot of Morant's Instagram story, courtesy of Sole Retriever.

Nike Ja 3 "College Collection"

SCHOOL SPIRIT: Ja Morant unveils the Nike Ja 3 College Collection 📣 Which school got the best colorway? @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/qSazPGFQfP — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 23, 2025

On Sunday night, Morant posted a picture on his Instagram story of ten Nike Ja 3 colorways for seven Nike-sponsored college basketball programs: Arizona Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Murray State Racers, and Oregon Ducks (home, away, alternate).

Some of the schools had already debuted their kicks on court or social media, while others were a surprise to fans. Even if the surprise might have been spoiled, no one is complaining about the final product.

Unfortunately for athletes and fans, none of the college colorways will ever be released to the public. However, the silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from multiple styles of the Nike Ja 3 in adult and kid sizes ($87-$125) at Nike.com.

Nike Ja 3 Popularity

LSU Basketball got Nike Ja 3 PEs and they’re highkey toughhh 🔥 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/4auKVGKbV7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 22, 2025

Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last spring during the NBA Playoffs and dropped multiple limited-edition colorways of the sneaker on his "Make Them Watch" world tour with Nike.

While most sneakers play it safe with clean and simple designs, the Nike Ja 3 went with an aggressive aesthetic that instantly resonated with hoopers. The claw marks and downward Swoosh logo completing the 'Ja' on the side of the shoe make the silhouette undeniably amazing.

Meanwhile, the performance technology is adequate. The shoes feature a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.

Nike Ja 3 Problems

Ja says he’s never seen that colorway before 😭 be careful out there looking for Nike Ja 3s



📸: r/KobeReps (REDDIT) pic.twitter.com/ztx06vDDjE — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 29, 2025

Unfortunately, Morant's shoes are not immune to drama either. They are so popular that some people have begun creating fake colorways that are circulating on social media. Morant had to warn fans not to buy the fake shoes.

Meanwhile, rapper 2 Chainz voiced concerns about the shoes in an Instagram video. Like many consumers, the former hooper was displeased with the fit of the shoe and asked Nike to do better.

Despite the issues, Morant has one of the best basketball shoes of the year (our full rankings will come out in December). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

