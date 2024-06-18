Adidas Unveils Donovan Mitchell's 6th Signature Sneaker
The 2023-24 NBA season is over, but the offseason is when the real work gets accomplished. Earlier today, adidas Basketball and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell unveiled the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6.
The performance model is Mitchell's sixth signature basketball shoe with adidas. Fans will remember Mitchell debuted the unreleased sneaker during the first game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He followed that up with a heartfelt pink colorway for Mother's Day.
According to the brand, the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 represents Mitchell's "Determination Over Negativity" and inspires overlooked athletes to trust their game.
Taking a step forward, the new silhouette is built for enhanced lockdown and lightweight comfort but with the cushioning needed for explosive on-court moments.
The D.O.N. Issue #6 delivers enhanced performance through innovative features, including:
- Explosiveness: Zoned energy return and cushioning in the forefoot built for explosion - with Lightstrike Pro (forefoot) and Lightstrike (heel) features
- Lockdown: Enhanced lockdown in the midfoot to provide security through cuts in all directions with a midfoot harness
- Comfort: Comfort and anatomically fitted upper to reduce abrasion and distractions with breathable mesh
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 retails for $120 and will be available in a variety of colorways starting from July 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET, on adidas.com, as well as select adidas stores and retailers.
