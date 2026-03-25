The Air Jordan 1 Kicks Off World Cup Festivities Early

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few months away, and every major sportswear brand is gearing up for the world's biggest soccer stage. That includes Jordan Brand, which recently unveiled Brazil's Away Kits, along with matching apparel and footwear.

In addition to suiting up Brazil's team, Jumpman is also paying homage to another Brazilian football legend. Ronaldinho's gold and white Nike Tiempo boots seemingly inspired this lookalike version of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Ronaldinho wears the Nike Tiempo. | IMAGO / Buzzi

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 'Gold Tiempo' colorway was released on Friday, March 20. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers for $140 in select adult sizes at Nike.com.

The Air Jordan 1 'Gold Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

Fans can monitor sneaker resale websites for deals, but there are currently very few of the kicks available on platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 'Gold Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

The 'Gold Tiempo' colorway sports a Gold upper contrasted by White detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos, Jumpman soccer branding, retro Air Jordan logo, and six stars all pop off the shoe in White.

Meanwhile, the white laces and midsoles help complete the retro aesthetic. Lastly, the Gum Yellow rubber outsole provides the foundation of the old-school basketball shoe. Fans can customize their shoes by removing the decorative white tongue badges.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 'Gold Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low is not considered a performance basketball shoe, but it still offers all-day comfort and style. Its genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look. A padded ankle collar makes the shoes feel like you're the GOAT on or off the court.

Meanwhile, the encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces. According to Nike's product description, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. The silhouette is over 40 years old and remains timeless.

History

The Air Jordan 1 'Gold Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 1 Low during his rookie debut in 1984, with the hoop shoes hitting shelves the following spring in 1985. "His Airness" never played in the low-cut version, but the Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most popular models thanks to its stylish design.

Fans can expect more heat from Jordan Brand as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets closer. Just do not expect this rare colorway to sit on shelves for long. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.