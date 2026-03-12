Jordan Brand Unveils Brazil's Away Kit for 2026 FIFA World Cup

After months of anticipation, accentuated by a recent teaser on social media, the big day has arrived for football fans. Jordan Brand and the Brasilian Football Federation (CBF) unveiled a landmark partnership that brings the Jumpman to a football federation kit for the first time.

Fans got their first look at the federation's away kit, which is designed to strike fear at first sight and is crafted with pinnacle Aero-FIT innovation. This reflects the power of two legendary forces coming together to transcend the game.

The new kit will launch alongside an exclusive streetwear collection that remixes Brasil's iconic colors with distinct Jordan Brand swagger. The Brasil National Team home kit will be unveiled soon.

Jordan Brand x Brasil Pro Pack

Brazil's Jordan Brand away kit. | Jordan Brand

This bold design comes to life in a kit featuring Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, enabling maximum breathability for peak performance on the pitch. Made from 100 percent textile waste, it offers a premium expression of Nike cooling innovation, engineered to move more air between skin and fabric through distinctive elliptical mesh zones that make airflow more visible and intuitive.

The partnership is rooted in shared values. Jordan Brand has always lived at the intersection of sport and culture. Football, the world's most powerful cultural expression, sits at the heart of that ambition. Brasil, a nation synonymous with pride and passion, is the most fitting partner for Jordan Brand to bring its ethos, edge, and relentless pursuit of greatness to the most spectacular stage in the sport.

Estêvão wears Brazil's Jordan Brand away kit. | Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand's Brasil away kit brings an apex mentality to the pitch. It takes inspiration from the tones, patterns, and prints of Brasil's fastest and most formidable predators. Featuring yellow and blue traditional to Brasil football uniforms, the kit also incorporates Jordan Brand's iconic elephant print.

Completing the Jordan Brand x Brasil Pro Pack is a suite of Aero-FIT training apparel and the Tiempo Maestro football boot. Crafted to control the pitch, the Tiempo Maestro reinforces Jordan Brand's commitment to performance at the highest level, featuring the Jumpman logo and an elephant print that matches Brasil's new away kit while recalling Jordan Brand's storied design legacy.

The Jordan Tiempo Maestro football boot. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Brand x Brasil Pro Pack and streetwear collection will be available on global digital channels, including jordan.com, at 9 pm BST (8 pm EST) on March 12, and beginning at 8 am BST (7 am EST) on March 13 at global brick and mortar stores.

The partnership extends beyond the pitch, encouraging fans to show their support for Brasil and the beautiful game by repping the Seleção and Jumpman across 35 streetwear staples.

Jordan Brand x Brasil Streetwear Collection

Jordan Brand x Brasil Streetwear Collection. | Jordan Brand

The collection is built for the away end, the sidelines of neighborhood pitches, and everywhere in between. Streetwear kits, two-tone hoodies, mesh diamond shorts, and oversized tracksuits carry forward Brasil's iconic colors in classic Jumpman style.

The collection's bold energy extends to T-shirts, pants, jersey dresses, and accessories, ensuring supporters can make their presence felt — anytime, anywhere. It's directly inspired by Brasil's fans: their passion, their energy, and how they make wearing the team's colors their own.

Jordan Brand x Brasil Streetwear Collection. | Jordan Brand

The streetwear collection also includes four classic footwear shoes restyled for football fans: the Air Jordan 1 Low, Jordan Brand Ultra, Jordan Brand Trunner, and an exclusive expression of the Nike Tiempo Gato futsal shoe.

The collaboration also reflects the unique edge Jordan Brand brings to football and its ability to push the sport into new spaces by leading with individuals and communities grounded in culture and emblematic of greatness.

Jordan Brand x Brasil Streetwear Collection. | Jordan Brand

Important Quotes

"Today, Jordan ignites something truly extraordinary. Partnering with the Brasilian Football Federation is more than a collaboration; it's a celebration of greatness, creativity and the electric energy of global football, with Brasil at its vibrant core," says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand.

"Wherever you find greatness, confidence and the pulse of competition, Jordan thrives. This isn't simply a meeting of worlds, it's a dynamic fusion where performance and expression propel each other forward. Together, we're redefining what it means to be anchored in competitive greatness, listening closely to athletes and culture, and letting their spirit fuel our journey. The world is watching, and we're just getting started."

The Jordan Brand Ultra. | Jordan Brand

"The signing of CBF, Nike's first football superpower, back in 1996 was a defining moment for our company, signaling that Nike had officially arrived in football. In many ways, their joyous, fearless and brilliant style of play would set the tone of Nike Football, a spirit that remains today," says Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE Inc.

"This new collaboration is an exciting moment for NIKE, Inc., as it showcases the power of our sport offense in action. By uniting the strengths of two of our iconic brands on the world stage, we are not only pushing boundaries in performance and style but also adding a new dimension to our presence in football. This partnership doesn't just reinforce Nike's leadership in sport — it redefines it."