Where Will Each Team at the 2026 World Cup Be Based?

The 2026 World Cup play takes place in 16 cities spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but the true breadth of the tournament in North America will reach even farther, with each of the 48 teams selecting a base camp.

The group stage matches were scheduled to limit countries’ travel, allowing some competing nations to base themselves in major cities, while others have opted for suburbs, college campuses and nearby municipalities to get away from the spotlight.

The three host nations had an advantage in the hunt for training base locations, knowing their draw and group stage matches’ destinations before the 45 other pathways were determined at December’s World Cup Draw.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at all the confirmed and rumored base camps for teams at the 2026 World Cup. This will be updated throughout, as new locations are unveiled.

Group A

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will happen at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Mexico—TBD

South Africa—TBD

South Korea—Guadalajara, Mexico

Son Heung-min and South Korea will make their World Cup home in Mexico, setting up the base camp in Guadalajara at Chivas Verde Valle, the training facility for the Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara. Being in Group A with co-host Mexico, the Taegeuk Warriors will play two of their group stage games in Guadalajara, with the other in Monterrey, making them one of the few teams to have Mexico as their primary nation.

Czechia—Mansfield, Texas

🇨🇿Czechia 🤝 Mansfield Stadium 🏟️



Representatives from @ceskarepre_eng came for a visit today. Mansfield is beyond excited to host the Czech Republic team and its fans! pic.twitter.com/MHP2eT3ME4 — Texas Health Mansfield Stadium (@Mansfieldstdm) April 24, 2026

Czechia is heading to Texas, after qualifying for the nation’s first World Cup in 20 years following a win over Denmark in the UEFA playoffs in March. Because Czechia qualified for the tournament through the playoff system, it was automatically slotted into one of the predetermined base camps, where it will take advantage of Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, home of FC Dallas’s MLS Next Pro club, North Texas SC.

Group B

Vancouver will host two of Canada's Group B games against Qatar and Switzerland. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Canada—Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada will head to Charlotte in May to train in the heat of North Carolina ahead of the tournament, before playing pre-tournament friendlies in Edmonton and Montreal. The co-hosts open the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before moving to Vancouver for the remaining group games and potential Round of 32 and Round of 16 clashes, should it win the group. However, the Vancouver Whitecaps facility at the University of British Columbia will serve as the training base after the opening match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina—TBD

Qatar—Santa Barbara, California

Led by manager Julen Lopetegui, Qatar is back at the World Cup as a qualified side after hosting the tournament in 2022 and will base itself in Santa Barbara, California, not far from Levi’s Stadium, which will host its opening match against Switzerland on June 13. Competing in Group B, Qatar will also play games in Vancouver and Seattle, with the potential to return to Vancouver should it win the group.

Switzerland—San Diego, California

Das Schweizer WM 26-Basecamp wird in San Diego sein https://t.co/Pj9pns4bWN — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) January 15, 2026

Switzerland is back at the World Cup for the 13th time and is heading to San Diego, California. The federation visited the city and surrounding areas in December 2025 and landed on the San Diego Jewish Academy, which they say will combine “tranquility, focus, and the highest level of professionalism.”

Switzerland’s games will be played in California first in San Franasisco against Qatar and then against a UEFA playoff winner in Los Angeles. Its other game will be in Vancouver, Canada, against Canada.

Group C

Brazil will set up near MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will host the 2026 World Cup final. | Jordan Bank/Premier League/Getty Images

Brazil — Morristown, New Jersey

Estêvão is racing to join Brazil in New Jersey. | Ricardo Nogueira/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup final will be in New Jersey, and given its selection of training facilities, one can’t help but imagine Brazil’s ambitions to be in that marquee matchup. Led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil has landed at the Red Bull Performance Center, the newly opened home of MLS side Red Bull New York, featuring eight full-size pitches and easy access to many cities across the northeastern United States.

Brazil’s group stage matches see it play once at MetLife Stadium in nearby East Rutherford, as well as Philadelphia and Miami.

Morocco—Bernards Township, New Jersey

Morocco, which finished as a semi-finalist at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, will use Pingry School as its training base. Pingry was also a World Cup base camp on the previous occasion the U.S. hosted the tournament in 1994, when eventual finalists Italy chose to train there.

Haiti—Galloway, New Jersey

Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, Haiti will be one of several teams heading to New Jersey for base camp, setting up in Galloway, New Jersey at Stockton University, not far from Atlantic City. The site hosted Brazilian giants Flamengo at last year’s Club World Cup, and its proximity to airports makes the side’s group stage matches in Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta manageable.

Scotland—Charlotte, North Carolina

We're thrilled to announce ourselves as host for @ScotlandNT as @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Base Camp Training Site!



🔗: https://t.co/UYlkyfwHFf pic.twitter.com/Wfhnm1ohr1 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 17, 2026

Scotland is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and will head to Charlotte for World Cup base camp, taking advantage of Charlotte FC’s MLS facilities. The 52,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2023, features eight fields and will help prepare for matches in Boston and Miami.

Group D

The USMNT will play two Group D matches at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

U.S.—Irvine, California

With group stage games in Los Angeles and Seattle, the USMNT will base itself at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine, California, the home of USL Championship side Orange County SC, which competes in the second division of U.S. men’s professional soccer.

The location will keep the USMNT in the same climate as the opening three matches, while also helping preparations for potential longer runs that could include stops in Texas and the Northeast, with dreams of a July 19 final in New Jersey.

Paraguay—TBD

Australia—Oakland, California

Australia are at its seventh men’s World Cup and will be based on the west coast for group D action, playing its opening match against Türkiye in Vancouver, before taking on the USMNT in Seattle and closing group play against Paraguay in Santa Clara. To ensure close proximity to its Pacific coast adventures, the team will make its home at the training facility of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul of the USL Championship and USL W League.

Türkiye—TBD

Group E

NRG Stadium in Houston wil host the Group E opening match between Germany and Curaçao. | Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Germany—Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Germany will make its home at Wake Forest University. | Wake Forest University Marketing and Communications

Germany will travel to Wake Forest University for the duration of the World Cup, taking advantage of some of the elite facilities used by one of the best programs in American college soccer. However, it’s not particularly close to group stage games played across Houston, Toronto and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Curaçao—Boca Raton, Florida

With a population of just 185,000, Curaçao is the smallest nation to qualify for this summer’s tournament and will be basing itself out of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. It’s a short trip from the island for the Blue Wave, who will kickstart the World Cup window with a send-off friendly against Concacaf minnows Aruba, before opening the World Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston against Germany. Other group stage matches see Curacao face Ecuador in Kansas City and the Ivory Coast in Philadelphia.

Côte d’Ivoire—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Côte d’Ivoire will make its home at Subaru Park on the outskirts of Philadelphia, the home of MLS side Philadelphia Union. Outside of their time at the MLS stadium, the national team will also make use of the WSFS Bank Sportsplex, which hosts the Union’s academy systems and MLS Next Pro franchise.

Ecuador—Columbus, Ohio

Ecuador is back at the World Cup for back-to-back tournaments for the second time, with the 2026 event set to be the nation’s fifth World Cup appearance. Like many teams, it will use an MLS facility, training out of the OhioHealth Performance Center near Historic Crew Stadium, the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS and the former home of Columbus Crew.

Group F

AT&T Stadium will host the Group F opening match between the Netherlands and Japan. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Netherlands—Kansas City, Missouri

The Netherlands is among several teams making a home in Kansas City and was the third to announce the state-straddling city as its primary base for the World Cup.

The Netherlands will take advantage of the facilities used by the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City current, even as the women’s professional team plays through the men’s World Cup tournament.

Japan—Nashville, Tennessee

Japan is heading to one of the newest training facilities in MLS for a 2026 World Cup basecamp, taking over Nashville SC’s facilities, which include three soccer fields, a full-service dining hall, cardio and weight-training areas, cryogenic recovery chambers and more. The capital of Tennessee offers a relatively central location for the group stage matches, which will see Japan travel to Arlington, Texas outside of Dallas and Monterrey, Mexico.

Sweden—Frisco, Texas

Qualifying through the UEFA playoffs, Graham Potter’s Sweden will head to Frisco, Texas, just outside of Dallas, for its World Cup home base. As a playoff team, it instantly slotted into the pre-determined plan, where it embraces the facilities of MLS side FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, the club home of Herman Johansson, who is expected to make the World Cup squad.

Tunisia—Monterrey, Mexico

Tunisia will play its first two matches of the World Cup in Monterrey against Sweden and Japan, and it won’t have to travel far as it is set to make a home at the nearby BBVA “El Barrial” Training Center, which normally hosts Liga MX’s Rayados de Monterrey. Tunisia will have to travel to the U.S. for its group stage finale against the Netherlands in Kansas City.

Group G

Lumen Field in Seattle will host the Group G opening match between Belgium and Egypt. | Getty

Belgium—TBD

Egypt—Spokane, Washington

Egypt will be one of several teams based in the Pacific Northwest, with the African giants, led by superstars Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, set to train at Luger Field at Gonzaga University. While it will set up on the pristine NCAA campus, the team will stay at the nearby Northern Quest Resort and Casino, with group-stage matches in nearby Seattle and Vancouver.

Iran—Tuscon, Arizona

Iran is heading to one of the key spots in U.S. soccer for its World Cup base, setting up camp at the Kino Sports Complex in Tuscon, Arizona, a venue that has historically hosted MLS preseasons for several teams and is home to amateur side FC Tuscon. It serves as a central location for group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, while remaining outside the major media markets.

New Zealand—San Diego, California

New Zealand is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will make its home at the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium, keeping it on the west coast for a group stage opener in Los Angeles, before two games in Vancouver, just across the Canadian border.

Group H

Spain—Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spain will take advantage of a smaller, 190,000-person city in Tennessee, basing its World Cup out of the Baylor School, a day and boarding school in Chattanooga, which previously hosted Auckland City FC in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Cape Verde—TBD

Saudi Arabia—Austin, Texas

Saudi Arabia will make its way to the Texas state capital in 2026 as it heads to a seventh World Cup tournament. There, it will re-accumstom itself to a city where it lost 1–0 to the USMNT at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup as a guest team. It is not clear as of yet which facility the team will use, but the liklihood is to lean on Q2 Stadium and the Austin FC training facility.

Uruguay—Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Uruguay are one of the few teams opting for a non-American training base for the World Cup, sending its delegation and players to Playa del Carmen, a Mexican tourist hotspot. The choice will allow it to move forward with acclimitizing to the heat challenged, while making the most of what its federation calls a “high-performance environment.”

Group I

France—Boston, Massachusetts

Kylian Mbappé will make his way to Babson College. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

France will head to Wellesley in Massachusetts to train at Babson College for the tournament, while staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Like many teams, it will get the chance to take advantage of NCAA-level facilities. Its group stage will also see France play against Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Senegal—New Brunswick, New Jersey

Senegal is one of four teams that will make its home in the state of New Jersey for the World Cup, setting up camp at Rutgers University. The controversial second-place team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has two group stage matches at MetLife Stadium, facing France on June 16 and Norway on June 22, at the same venue that will host the World Cup final.

Iraq—TBD

Norway—Greensboro, North Carolina

Norway are at a 19th World Cup and will base itself in Greensboro, North Carolina, a location which will let players and staff adapt to the hot and humid summers which could be a defining factor of the World Cup. Featuring superstars including Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway is seen as a World Cup dark horse and will play group-stage games in Boston and New Jersey.

Group J

Argentina—Kansas City, Missouri

#SelecciónMayor El equipo comandado por Lionel Scaloni hará base en Kansas City.



📝https://t.co/2Ll5Hji26D pic.twitter.com/UonTw59qSi — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) February 4, 2026

Lionel Messi’s coldest game of his career came in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Sporting Kansas City, where temperatures dropped to -8 Fahrenheit. Luckily for the Inter Miami superstar and his Argentina squad, it will be much warmer on the Missouri side of Kansas City in the summer, as the team prepares for their opening match against Algeria at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium

Algeria—Lawrence, Kansas

Boasting two AFCON titles, Algeria will bring its continental pedigree to Lawrence, Kansas and the campus of the University of Kansas, one of the most prominent basketball schools in U.S. college sports. The African nation will use the Rock Chalk Park facility, which includes a 2,500-seat stadium, elite NCAA-standard venues for KU soccer, softball, track & field and tennis as well as a significant sports pavilion.

Austria—Santa Barbara, California

❗️👀 ÖFB fixiert Team Base Camp an der US-Westküste: Als Unterkunft dient das Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, trainiert wird im Harder Stadium an der University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).



❗️👀 Weitere Infos unter https://t.co/rYz0F5IkOw#GemeinsamÖSTERREICH pic.twitter.com/luC4kMTYLr — ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) January 29, 2026

Austria is back at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, advancing from the UEFA qualifying stages with a 1–1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. For its return, it will head to Santa Barbara, California. The national team will stay at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel and train at the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium and accompanying facilities. Austria will play group stage matches in nearby Santa Clara, California, as well as Arlington, Texas and Kansas City.

Jordan—Portland, Oregon

Jordan will make its World Cup debut this summer and will be based out of Portland, settling into the facilities at the University of Portland, which is home to a prominent men’s and women’s soccer program. In addition to hosting NCAA teams, the facilities have also hosted U.S. national teams and MLS and NWSL clubs.

Group K

Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, will host Portugal vs. Colombia at the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGO

Portugal—TBD

Congo DR—Houston, Texas

DR Congo is back at the World Cup and will call Houston home for the tournament, establishing the team’s base camp at Sabercats Stadium. The facility was previously home to a now-defunct professional rugby team, the Houston Sabercats, which disbanded in 2025. It also offers proximity to DR Congo’s opening match against Portugal in Houston.

Uzbekistan—TBD

Colombia—Guadalajara, Mexico

This World Cup marks a special moment for Colombia, as it likely stands as the final few matches of James Rodríguez’s standout career with Los Cafeteros. For the tournament, the team will base itself in Guadalajara, Mexico, taking over the Atlas FC academy facilities, which are usually reserved for the youth teams of the Liga MX side.

Group L

Toronto’s BMO Field will host two of Panama's games at the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGO

England—Kansas City, Missouri

England is one of several teams heading to Kansas City, alongside Argentina and the Netherlands and will move into Swope Soccer Village, one of the primary training facilities for MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

The facility previously hosted the NWSL’s FC Kansas City and Sporting Kansas City’s reserve teams and will keep Thomas Tuchel’s squad in a similarly hot environment to what it will encounter in group stage matches in Dallas, New Jersey and Boston.

Croatia—Alexandria, Virginia

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) is pleased to confirm that it has secured its first-choice base camp for the Croatian national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup – the camp in Alexandria, which includes the AKA Hotel and the training centre at the Episcopal High School. pic.twitter.com/X2tUOIPEiL — HNS (@HNS_CFF) January 15, 2026

Croatia are heading to Alexandria, Virginia for its base camp which will include its team hotel and training facilities at Episcopal High School, a private, co-ed boarding school with ample fields and athletics facilities. While nearby Washington D.C. does not have any World Cup games, Croatia will be as close to the middle of Philadelphia, Toronto and Arlington, Texas—its group stage match venues— as possible.

Ghana—Providence, Rhode Island

Bryant University has been selected by the Ghana Men’s National Team as its official training base camp for FIFA World Cup 26™⚽️



Bryant was selected last fall for inclusion in the FIFA World Cup 26™ Base Camp brochure. To celebrate the achievement, Rhode Island Governor Dan… pic.twitter.com/24C3xoIGlY — Bryant University (@BryantUniv) February 26, 2026

Ghana will set up its World Cup base camp in Rhode Island, taking over Bryant University’s training facilities throughout the tournament. In addition to several pitches, the 43,000-square-foot field house features elite training, recovery and sports medicine spaces, usually reserved for the Bryant Bulldogs’ standout NCAA D1 programs in men’s lacrosse, baseball, and men’s basketball.

Panama—New Tecumseth, Ontario

¡CAMPAMENTO BASE!



Anunciamos nuestro campamento base para el próximo @FIFAWorldCup 🏆.



Nottawasaga Training Site



Ubicado en la ciudad de New Tecumseth, en Ontario, Canadá 🇨🇦.



Detalles ➡️ https://t.co/Fl89r48ImH pic.twitter.com/fqz11QnzKq — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) January 16, 2026

Panama was the first country to confirm its plans to base itself in Canada, a nation it has become familiar with throughout Concacaf Gold Cup, Nations League and World Cup qualifying over the years. It will be based in New Tecumseth, Ontario, roughly one hour of driving outside of Toronto, and will use the Nottawasaga Training Site at the Nottawasaga Inn Resort and Conference Centre. Panama will play two of three group stage games in Canada’s largest city.

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