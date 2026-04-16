The Air Jordan 1 Low Continues World Cup Celebration

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is rapidly approaching, and the excitement is palpable. Every major sportswear brand is gearing up for the world's biggest soccer stage. Even brands that are synonymous with basketball.

Earlier this spring, Jordan Brand unveiled Brazil's Away Kits, along with matching apparel and footwear. Additionally, Jumpman dropped the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Gold Tiempo,' inspired by Ronaldinho's Nike cleats. Now, the Air Jordan 1 Low is back in another soccer-inspired colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway dropped on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers in Big Kid ($110) and Adult ($130) sizing exclusively at Nike.com.

Soccer fans might have a tough time trying to find the kicks at a discounted price. Asking prices on the sneaker resale market are above retail prices, so it might be best to go ahead and purchase the special-edition shoes before they sell out online.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

The 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway features White leather side panels with shiny Metallic Silver leather overlays as a nod to the importance of the upcoming event. Black Nike Swoosh logos next to six Black stars on a side continue the World Cup theme.

Meanwhile, the White Jumpman logo pops off the Black tongues (the shoes include decorative tongue badges that can be removed). Lastly, the original Air Jordan 'Wings' logo jumps off the heels in Black.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker, as the silhouette has never been considered a performance basketball shoe. However, the iconic silhouette still features plenty of technology under the hood.

In addition to premium materials, there is an encapsulated Air-Sole unit for lightweight cushioning. The genuine and synthetic leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole provides the foundation of the old-school hoop shoe.

Air Jordan 1 History

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Metallic Silver Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the high-top version of the Air Jordan 1 in November 1984, with the sneakers officially launching in April 1985. Over the past 40 years, the shoe has transcended basketball (and all sports) to become one of the most popular sneakers of all time.

Fans can expect more heat from Jordan Brand as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets closer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.